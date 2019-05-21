Claudia Terrones has a résumé filled with league championships, CIF playoff appearances and state championship runs as a decorated coach and athlete.
But on Wednesday, she will be adding this title: Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Hall of Famer.
The Lompoc High athletic director and longtime girls basketball head coach is among three new inductees on Wednesday night at the awards banquet inside Santa Maria’s Elks Lodge.
The honor has left Terrones smiling and stunned.
“When I got the call, I was in shock,” Terrones said while inside her athletic director room on the Lompoc High campus on Monday afternoon. “I’m humbled. I’ve been to these things for the past 15 years and there are a lot of great people who have done a lot for not only their sport, but for their community.”
Terrones is usually not one to talk about herself. She instead would rather place the light on the athletes she coaches and the children she raises.
“I don’t like being in the limelight,” Terrones said, smiling. “If you ask people, I never talk about when I used to play. The only thing I say about my past is that I respected adults, I worked hard every day and I never let where I come from as an excuse.”
She is aware, though, that on Wednesday night inside the Elks, she will be giving out credit to the people who brought her to this point – from her years as a St. Joseph Knight, Hancock Bulldog and all the way to her current time with the Braves.
She’s mentioned names like her former girls basketball head coach Ed Torres, LHS principal Paul Bommersbach and Greg Sarkisian, who coached Terrones in cross country and track at St. Joseph, as people who helped mold her into the person that she is now.
Terrones will join Ginny Barnett (Santa Maria High tennis coach) and Benjamin Williams (Cabrillo High wrestling) as this year’s 2019 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame inductees.
She’s also heading into a hall class that inducted Righetti High standout Kristina Santiago and longtime basketball coach Cary Nerelli (Hancock College women’s basketball, former Morro Bay High head coach) last year.
“I feel honored to be a part of that group. There are a lot of big names in there,” Terrones said.
Terrones is so stunned by the honor that she felt compelled to prepare her speech on paper.
“I started to write stuff. I feel like I need to write because I will start going on in different directions,” Terrones joked.
But she gave a sample of what she plans to touch base on while standing behind the podium and delivering her acceptance speech. That message: give back to your community.
“Winning championships and stuff doesn’t define who I am. I really believe in serving the community – and that’s going to be the biggest thing in my speech,” Terrones said. “How do you want to be remembered? That’s the biggest thing for me. No one will remember me as a state champion. Nobody will remember me as an athlete. What they’re going to remember me as is someone who put all the time into their community. Giving back to the community is my biggest thing.”