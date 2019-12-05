The very first game as Orcutt Academy's girls soccer coach for Brian Speer ended in a 17-0 loss to Righetti.
That was eight years ago.
Fast forward to Thursday night, and the Spartans came away with a 5-2 win over the Warriors in a non-league game.
"This program has come a long ways," Speer said. "My very first game at Orcutt Academy, Righetti beat us 17-0. Now we flipped the script and to beat them 5-2 is just incredible. We played them last year and tied 3-3 and some of the girls thought Righetti had a better team this year. They're well coached and they've got a lot of great players."
The Spartans improved to 2-0-2 on the season. They've beaten Dunn and now Righetti and also drew with St. Joseph and Lompoc.
Taylor Martinez, Marianna Chavez, Kira Hopkins, Mecaelea Lopez and Elliana Kline also scored for the Spartans. Chavez, Ciarra Luna-Vasquez and Keanna Ackerman combined to score assists in the win.
Alyssa Castro scored both goals for the Warriors on free kicks in the second half.
Arroyo Grande beat Santa Ynez 78-31 in their opener of the Morro Bay Tournament. Nate Rogers scored 10 points for Santa Ynez (1-3). Santa Ynez plays Orcutt Academy Friday at 5 p.m. at Morro Bay High School.
