{{featured_button_text}}
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 03.jpg

Santa Maria High's Carlissa Solorio attempts a layup during the season opener against Pioneer Valley High School.

 David DuBransky Contributor

Santa Maria 69, Valley Christian 17

The Saints knocked down 17 3-pointers to roll past the Lions. Noelia Cruz hit four 3-pointers on her own while Alma Fernandez (3), Luz Olea (2), Yvette Lopez (2), Aracely Montar (2), Madi Garrity (2), Iceis McNutt (1), Carlissa Solorio (1) also knocked down 3-pointers.

It was Solorio, though, who led the Saints in scoring with 19 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds.

Cruz finished with 12 points as Montar added 10  and Fernandez chipped in nine. The rest of the scorers for the Saints were Garrity (8), Olea (6), Lopez (6) and McNutt 3.

The Saints next play in an out-of-bracket game at the Bryan Ayer Classic in Lompoc on Saturday against Cabrillo at 9:30 a.m.

Nipomo 52, Bakersfield Liberty 34

The Titans (8-0) broke to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes and cruised to a win at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

Nipomo is the host site for the tournament.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Nine Titans scored. Makennah Simonson popped in 20 points and Kat Anderson had 11.

Bryan Ayer Classic

Orcutt Academy 37, Cabrillo 36

Down by five to start the fourth quarter, the Spartans (5-0) rallied for a win on the first day of the tournament at host Lompoc High School.

The win was the first for an Orcutt girls basketball team over Cabrillo.

“We held them to six points in the fourth quarter,” Spartans coach Tom Robb said in a text. “Our defense was fantastic the whole game.”

Giselle Calderon led Orcutt’s scoring with 10 points.. Erynn Padhal pulled down 12 rebounds and scored nine points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0