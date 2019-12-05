Santa Maria 69, Valley Christian 17
The Saints knocked down 17 3-pointers to roll past the Lions. Noelia Cruz hit four 3-pointers on her own while Alma Fernandez (3), Luz Olea (2), Yvette Lopez (2), Aracely Montar (2), Madi Garrity (2), Iceis McNutt (1), Carlissa Solorio (1) also knocked down 3-pointers.
It was Solorio, though, who led the Saints in scoring with 19 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds.
Cruz finished with 12 points as Montar added 10 and Fernandez chipped in nine. The rest of the scorers for the Saints were Garrity (8), Olea (6), Lopez (6) and McNutt 3.
The Saints next play in an out-of-bracket game at the Bryan Ayer Classic in Lompoc on Saturday against Cabrillo at 9:30 a.m.
Nipomo 52, Bakersfield Liberty 34
The Titans (8-0) broke to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes and cruised to a win at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.
Nipomo is the host site for the tournament.
Nine Titans scored. Makennah Simonson popped in 20 points and Kat Anderson had 11.
Orcutt Academy 37, Cabrillo 36
Down by five to start the fourth quarter, the Spartans (5-0) rallied for a win on the first day of the tournament at host Lompoc High School.
The win was the first for an Orcutt girls basketball team over Cabrillo.
“We held them to six points in the fourth quarter,” Spartans coach Tom Robb said in a text. “Our defense was fantastic the whole game.”
Giselle Calderon led Orcutt’s scoring with 10 points.. Erynn Padhal pulled down 12 rebounds and scored nine points.
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 05.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Neidy Ramirez (24) saves a bad pass during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 06.jpg
Chyanna Medina-Tell seeks some guidance from her coach during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 07.jpg
Santa Maria High's Madison Garrity dribbles downcourt during Friday night's season opener against Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 08.jpg
The Santa Maria Saints Marching Band provides some music during a timeout during Friday night's season opener against Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 09.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Rachel Ramos takes a shot during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 01.jpg
Santa Maria High's Iceis McNutt (25) dribbles around the defense during the season-opening game against Pioneer Valley High School on Nov. 15.
David DuBransky, Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 10.jpg
Santa Maria High's Iceis McNutt (25) dribbles around the defense during Friday night's season opener against Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 03.jpg
Santa Maria High's Carlissa Solorio attempts a layup during the season opener against Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 02.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski (14) gets tripped up as she goes for the layup during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 04.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Aalyah Moreno (15) goes in for a layup during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 11.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski (14) goes in for a layup during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 12.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Valeria Nol recovers a loose ball during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 13.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Aalyah Moreno (15) dribbles around Saints defender Alma Fernandez (11) during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 14.jpg
Chyanna Medina-Tell tosses the ball to an open teammate during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
111519 PV SM Girls basketball 15.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski (14) looks for a hole during Friday night's season opener against Santa Maria High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
112519 Atas Nipomo gbb 02.jpg
Nipomo's Leah Miller (12) drives against Atascadero's Alex McKnelly,
Len Wood Staff
112519 Atas Nipomo gbb 01.jpg
Nipomo's Kat Anderson, left, Sienna Magallon, right, and Honnalee Kennedy (41) try to get the ball from Atascadero's Kylee Degnan.
Len Wood, Staff
112519 Atas Nipomo gbb 03.jpg
Nipomo's Shantille Simonson leads Atascadero's Savannah Shoemaker to the basket.
Len Wood Staff
112519 Atas Nipomo gbb 04.jpg
Nipomo's Makennah Simonson (21) looks for an opening around Atascadero's Savannah Shoemaker.
Len Wood Staff
112519 Atas Nipomo gbb 05.jpg
Nipomo's Kat Anderson splits Atascadero's Kylee Degnan and Lindsay Zillig to score.
Len Wood Staff
