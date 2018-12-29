The Valley Christian Academy Lions’ girls basketball team rang out the old year on a winning note, defeating LaVerne’s Lutheran Trojans 39-20 in the consolation championship game at the Lions’ annual I-Charge girls basketball tournament.
“VCA is a good team,” said Lutheran coach Wayne Lovett. “The whole tournament was a good experience for our girls. It will really help us get ready for our league. But their press really killed us.”
Valley Christian used a stifling full court press before moving into zone coverage whenever Lutheran had the ball. The pressure led to 18 steals and several easy baskets.
“We play an up tempo game but their press really kept us from doing that,” said Lovett. “But I think our girls did really well.”
“When we play with a lot of defensive pressure and we move the ball on offense, we play well,” said VCA coach Randy Stanford. “Overall, I’m pleased with our effort but we’ve still got a long way to go.”
Lutheran (6-4) took a 1-0 lead when Amanda Garcia hit one of two free throws in the game’s opening minute.
That was the last lead for the Trojans.
The Lions’ Lindsay Mikkelson hit a short jumper from the baseline and, following a steal, finished off a fast break. Another steal led to an easy layup for Mayley DeBernardi and Valley Christian held a 6-1 lead less than a minute-and-a-half into the game.
A Garcia free throw followed by a driving layup from Andrea Calderon cut the lead to 6-4 but that was as close as the Trojans would come the rest of the way.
Grace Cose got on into the scorebook with a short jumper and a layup to finish off the quarter with VCA leading 10-4.
The Lions turned up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, holding the Trojans to three points on a Tamee Wilson free throw and later a driving layup — all coming in the final three minutes of the half.
But Cose and DeBernardi led VCA on a 7-0 run to open the quarter, extending the Lions’ lead to 17-4 before Wilson scored to end the run.
Jenna Mason grabbed a rebound and put the ball right back up for two and Kassidy Heller scored on a driving layup to put VCA up 21-7 at the half.
The Trojans flipped the script in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 8-3, with Garcia adding six of those points and Calderon two.
“We had a good run in the third,” said Lovett. “But our bench isn’t very deep. We have only eight players and we only had seven available today. And we play four freshmen — but only three were here today. This kind of game gives them valuable experience.”
“I don’t know what happened there in the third quarter. We had our shots but they just wouldn’t go in,” said Stanford. The Lions missed their first eight shots in the quarter. “But the girls came out in the fourth quarter and started moving the ball well and we got the momentum back.”
The Lions got their rhythm back in the fourth, closing out the game with a 15-5 quarter.
Garcia led the Trojans with 10 points. Wilson had six points and Calderon four.
“Amanda Garcia is one of our freshmen. She runs the floor, runs our up-tempo offense and Tamee Wilson is our power forward. They are both fast. This is the fastest team I’ve ever had,” said Lovett. “I loved our intensity, especially on defense. We won one game here. I think we accomplished our goals.”
Grace Cose led the Lions with 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.
DeBernardi had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Jenna Mason added eight points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Jenna made the All-Tournament team on the basis of her rebounding and defense. She’s just a freshman and she has really stepped up,” said Stanford. “Mayley hit a couple big shots when we needed them and Grace always plays great and she was great again off the boards.
Mikkelson had seven points and Heather Knutson had two points and four steals.
Savannah Trenkle had a standout game for the Lions’ defense with six rebounds and four steals while chipping in with seven assists on offense.
VCA (7-2) now gets to celebrate the new year before getting back on the court next Thursday when the Lions open Coast Valley League play at home against the Coast Union Broncos.
“Coast Union is long and quick and they can really shoot,” said Stanford. “They’re the toughest team in the league. They didn’t lose anybody off last year’s team. It will be a good test for us."
The Santa Maria High girls won the tournament championship.
Boys Basketball
Providence 64, VCA 60
In the boys I-Charge Tournament, Santa Barbara’s Providence eked out a victory over Valley Christian (3-6) in a game played at St. Joseph High.
“We came out flat in the first half and it cost us,” said coach Christopher Maples. “We had a great second half but just couldn’t overcome the first-half deficit.”
Providence built an 11-point first half lead, 32-21, and while VCA chipped away in the second half, it never was able to catch Providence.
Jamin Magness led VCA with 15 points, Jared Moore added 14 and Dylan Fulton 13.
VCA is off until next Thursday when they will host Coast Union as part of a girls/boys doubleheader.
Orcutt Academy (8-5) won the Consolation Championship with an 89-38 victory over LaVerne Lutheran.
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams was named to the All-Tournament team.