Girls basketball: Underdog Shafter upsets Nipomo in first round of CIF-CS Division 2 playoffs

This was one of those days.
The Nipomo Titans saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away in their first-round game in the CIF Central Section Division 2 girls basketball playoffs against the Shafter Generals.
The Generals, the 13th seed, battled back from a 10-point deficit to pull out a 46-42 upset victory over the fourth-seeded Titans Wednesday night at Nipomo High.
“Hard work, perseverance brought us back,” said Shafter head coach Shawn Pennel. “We believed in ourselves. It was a close game all night and we just had to stay close and give ourselves a chance to make a move.”
“We had it going in the first half,” said Nipomo head coach David Mendez. “I think we lost our identity in the second half. Shafter did a great job of capitalizing on our turnovers and turning them into points.”
Francheska Santos led the comeback, leading the Generals with 15 points. Monica Birrueta added 13.
The Titans were led by Kat Anderson’s 20 points. Shantille Simonson added eight.
When Birrueta scored at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter, the Generals took a 2-1 lead. Nipomo’s Anderson scored the next two points and the Titans began to take control of the game.
Nipomo pulled away, increasing its lead to 10 points midway through the third quarter.
But the Generals just wouldn’t go away.
When Birrueta scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play – scoring on a driving layup, getting fouled on the play and making the free throw – Shafter was right back in the game, tying the score at 42-all with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Shafter’s Gracie Gutierrez scored on a runner with 1:10 left, Birrueta dropped a bucket with 27 seconds left and Nipomo wouldn’t score again.
Until Shafter’s frenetic comeback, Nipomo was in control.
Simonson hit a free throw with a minute to go in the first quarter, giving the Titans a 7-point lead.
Nipomo was ahead by six, 11-5, at the end of the first.
Nipomo got the lead up to 8-points in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 21-16.
After a Simonson free throw, the lead reached 10 points with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter and was nine, 36-27, heading into the fourth.
When Anderson grabbed an errant Shafter pass to open the fourth and scored on a one-woman fast break, Nipomo’s lead was 11.
“Kay really stepped up tonight and everyone followed her lead,” said Mendez. “Alleigh Hanner and Shantille played hard, played great but because of injuries, we only dressed nine girls and I think the way we play pressure defense wore us down.”
But Shafter refused to fold.
The Generals reeled off the next nine points to get themselves back in the game, now trailing 38-36 with 3:35 left in the game.
The teams traded baskets until Birrueta’s 3-point play.
“The girls just didn’t give up,” said Pennel. “They really believe in themselves and fought the whole way.
Nipomo, the No. 4 team from the Mountain League, ends its season 19-7.
“With only one senior (Shantille Simonson), the game showed our inexperience,” said Mendez. “But we’re going to bounce back. There’ll be good things to come from this group in the future.”
Shafter, the No. 2 team from the South Sequoia League, improves to 15-13 and next faces No. 5 seed Selma (26-5), a 64-43 winner over Visalia Redwood Wednesday night.
In other Division 2 action, No. 9 Pioneer Valley traveled to No. 8 Bakersfield Independence and won 54-51.