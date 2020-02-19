Girls basketball: Underdog Shafter upsets Nipomo in first round of CIF-CS Division 2 playoffs

Nipomo pulled away, increasing its lead to 10 points midway through the third quarter.

But the Generals just wouldn’t go away.

When Birrueta scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play – scoring on a driving layup, getting fouled on the play and making the free throw – Shafter was right back in the game, tying the score at 42-all with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Shafter’s Gracie Gutierrez scored on a runner with 1:10 left, Birrueta dropped a bucket with 27 seconds left and Nipomo wouldn’t score again.

Until Shafter’s frenetic comeback, Nipomo was in control.

Simonson hit a free throw with a minute to go in the first quarter, giving the Titans a 7-point lead.

Nipomo was ahead by six, 11-5, at the end of the first.

Nipomo got the lead up to 8-points in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 21-16.

After a Simonson free throw, the lead reached 10 points with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter and was nine, 36-27, heading into the fourth.

When Anderson grabbed an errant Shafter pass to open the fourth and scored on a one-woman fast break, Nipomo’s lead was 11.