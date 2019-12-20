Girls basketball: Short-handed Lompoc scores enough to beat St. Joseph as league play looms ahead

The teams scored the same amount of points over the last three quarters, 32. However, the Braves led 17-7 after the first, and that carried Lompoc to the win.

"We had a good flow on offense going in the first quarter," said Terrones. "Then we let down defensively. We can't have that."

The Braves withstood St. Joseph shooting guard Alexis Brackett's 3-point marksmanship. Brackett scored 15 points, all on 3's. She and Cordova were the only players who scored in double figures Friday night.

After not making much of anything the first two quarters, the Knights hit four 3's in the third to draw within 34-33 at the 2:45 mark. Gifti Tefera, Maggie Perez, Natalie Reynoso and Brackett all hit a '3' in the third.

The Braves' zone clamped down after that. The Knights didn't score the rest of the third and scored just six points after pulling within one.

Down 34-33, the Knights had a chance to take the lead, but missed on two tries their next trip down the floor.Taylor put the Braves ahead 36-33 with a fourth-chance basket.

Early in the fourth, Cordova completed an old-fashioned three-point play then scored on a rebound to make it 41-36, and the Braves salted the game away from there.