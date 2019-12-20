Girls basketball: Short-handed Lompoc scores enough to beat St. Joseph as league play looms ahead

Her team, Lompoc girls basketball coach Claudia Terrones figures, will be where it needs to be when it matters most.
"We'll be ready for (Channel League play)," Terrones said after the Braves (3-7) beat St. Joseph (2-11) 49-39 in a cross-section game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavillion Friday night.
Lompoc plays in the CIF Southern Section. St. Joseph plays in the Central Section. The Braves will start Channel League play with a 7 p.m. game Jan. 7 at San Marcos.
"We've been fighting through injuries," said Terrones. "Kayla Taylor missed the last seven games. This was her first game back from an injury.
"We're pretty young. Tonight, I started two sophomores, two freshmen and a senior."
Taylor was the senior starter. Cheyenne Cordova was one of the freshmen. Cordova scored a game-high 18 points, nine in each half.
The Braves led from the time Cordova, on the first shot of the game, scored inside at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter.
Lompoc junior shooting guard Mya Mendoza, a past Lee Central Coast News All-Area pick, was out Friday night.
"She's had concussion-like symptoms," said Terrones. "She'll be back next week. With Mya in this lineup, we feel that will make a big difference."
The teams scored the same amount of points over the last three quarters, 32. However, the Braves led 17-7 after the first, and that carried Lompoc to the win.
"We had a good flow on offense going in the first quarter," said Terrones. "Then we let down defensively. We can't have that."
The Braves withstood St. Joseph shooting guard Alexis Brackett's 3-point marksmanship. Brackett scored 15 points, all on 3's. She and Cordova were the only players who scored in double figures Friday night.
After not making much of anything the first two quarters, the Knights hit four 3's in the third to draw within 34-33 at the 2:45 mark. Gifti Tefera, Maggie Perez, Natalie Reynoso and Brackett all hit a '3' in the third.
The Braves' zone clamped down after that. The Knights didn't score the rest of the third and scored just six points after pulling within one.
Down 34-33, the Knights had a chance to take the lead, but missed on two tries their next trip down the floor.Taylor put the Braves ahead 36-33 with a fourth-chance basket.
Early in the fourth, Cordova completed an old-fashioned three-point play then scored on a rebound to make it 41-36, and the Braves salted the game away from there.
Taylor helped the Braves keep the Knights from getting many offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, and the home team's margin reached double digits again when Cordova scored off her own miss to make it 47-36 with 2:58 left.
St. Joseph will play Las Vegas Sunrise Mountain Dec. 26 at the Vegas Tournament. Lompoc will play in the Arvin Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-29.
Boys Basketball
Bishop Montgomery 71, St. Joseph 44
Bishop Montgomery led just 28-25 at half but pulled away with a 20-3 third quarter in the semifinals of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.
Isiah Johnson and Bryan Mex scored 17 points apiece to lead Bishop. Angel Ortiz scored 12 for the Knights of St. Joseph.
Santa Maria 79, Thacher 76
The Santa Maria Saints handed the Thacher Toads their first loss of the season in a first round game at the annual Carpinteria Tournament.
The Saints trailed most of the game and didn’t take the lead until a Rolando Pina layup put Santa Maria ahead 77-76 with under a minute to go.
The Saints got a stop on the Toads’ next possession and Jon Garcilazo, who had 21 points for Santa Mariam got fouled hard going to the basket and had to leave the game.
“Senior guard Kobey Pabellan came in and knocked down two huge free throws with five seconds on the clock to give us the final margin,” said Santa Maria head coach David Yamate in an email to the Times. “We got a stop on the last possession and the buzzer sounded.”
Guards Justin Gutierrez and Carlos Hidalgo both had big games with 18 points apiece, Rolando Pina had eight points and seven rebounds to help the Saints improve to 6-3 overall.
Santa Maria, a team that loves to shoot 3-pointers, had just five threes in the first half but hit 11 in the second half.
Santa Maria plays two9 games on Saturday beg9inning with host Carpinteria and followed by a game against Ventura’s Foothill Tech.
Valley Christian Academy 56, SLO Classical Academy 44
The VCA Lions picked a Coast Valley League win over the San Luis Obispo Classical Academy Grizzlies to improve to 2-1 (2-4 overall) in CVL play.
“This was a good win for us,” said VCA head coach Christopher Maples during a telephone interview after the game.
Sean Swain led the Lions with 29 points, getting 25 of them in the second half. Levi Mason added 12 points, Jared Moore had eight points and Jay Shin and Jamin Magness each contributed six points.
“They have a kid, Zeke Theule, who scored 40 points in a game earlier this season and we held him to 17 points tonight,” said Maples. “Jared drew two key first quarter charges against Theule and that got him in early foul trouble. Jay and Jamin took turns guarding him and did a great job of containing him. Levi had his best game of the year tonight, he was strong down low.”
VCA gets back to action right after Christmas.
The Lions open play at their annual Christmas Tournament against Shandon on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Templeton 80, Nipomo 72
Daren Sosa scored 19 points for the Titans, who lost an Ocean League game to the Eagles.
Girls Basketball
VCA 49, SLO Classical 26
Lindsay Mikkelson scored 20 points to lead the VCA girls to a Coast Valley League win over SLO Classical. Mikkelson also came down with 10 rebounds, for a double-double, and had seven steals and two assists.
“Grace Cose got out of her sick bed to play tonight and she was great,” said VCA coach Randy Stanford during a telephone interview after the game. “And Grace also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.”
Jenna Mason had seven points and 11 reabounds, six steals and six assists, Miley DeBernardi and Kassidy Heller each had six points for the Lions (2-5, 2-1 CVL).
Katie Eiler was also big on the boards, coming down with 11 rebounds.
“Hannah McCoy had to miss the game because of an injury and Kassidy did a great job stepping in for her,” said Stanford. “It was the best game Kassidy has played for us.”
The lady Lions open play at their annual Christmas Tournament against Shandon on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 45, Orcutt Academy 32
The Spartans (8-3), down 32-12 at halftime, couldn't get out of that hole in this Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions game and lost their second straight.
Mariah Lopez led the Spartans with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds. Devyn Kendrick had a team-high 12 rebounds for Orcutt. Giselle Calderon notched eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Righetti 55, San Diego Del Norte 53
Malia Cabigon scored 15 points for Righetti, Paityn Persson had 11 and the Warriors (8-1) edged the Nighthawks (8-4) in a late tournament game.
St. Bonaventure 71, Santa Ynez 48 (Thursday)
The Santa Ynez Pirates dropped a non-league game against the St. Bonaventure Seraphs.
Grace Padilla scored nine points with 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Pirates.
Hally Maniscalco also had nine points and six rebounds while Molly Kadlec and Malia Loos each added eight points.
Girls Soccer
St. Joseph 2, Pioneer Valley 0
Brenna Santini and the St. Joseph Knights shut out the Pioneer Valley Panthers in a non-league game at Pioneer Valley High School.
Santini had six saves for the Knights, helping St. Joseph improve to 504-1 on the season.
Brianna Flores scored the only goal of the first half with an assist from Janelle Brickey.
Brianna Flores scored the second Knights goal in the second half. Bella Cosma got the assist.
The Knights are off until Friday, Dec. 27 when they play at the two-day Pioneer Valley Tournament.
Nipomo 1, Morro Bay 0
The Titans (5-3-2, 4-0) moved to 4-0 in the Ocean League by edging the Pirates.
Nipomo forward Heleen Mott scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute of the second half. Nipomo goalkeeper Alexis Acosta notched her fourth shutout of the season.