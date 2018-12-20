Sisters Alijah and Alex Paquet combined for 43 points, and the Warriors (4-3) rolled past the Bearcats (7-7) in a Righetti-St. Joseph Tournament game.
Alijah Paquet scored 24 points. Alex Paquet put in 19. Paityn Persson added 10.
Kim Buchanan led the Bearcats with 13 points.
Santa Barbara 54, Cabrillo 42
The Conquistadores fell to the Dons on Thursday night at CHS in the first official Channel League game for the girls varsity basketball program.
Cabrillo (3-8, 0-1) was led by Riley Perry's 14 points. Alexa McCune had nine points. Jesse Jenkins finished with eight points. McCune added three blocks.