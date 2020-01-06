Related to this story

Most Popular

Monache tops Righetti for The Bash wrestling title
Basketball

Monache tops Righetti for The Bash wrestling title

  • Updated

The Righetti boys wrestling team won the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. The Warriors have since been moved up to Division 1. Saturday, a team from their old division overhauled them and won The Bash Tournament at Pioneer Valley High School.