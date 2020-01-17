Girls basketball: Righetti routs San Luis Obispo to stay unbeaten in league, move to 17-2 overall

Righetti 64, San Luis Obispo 35

This battle at Righetti's Warrior Gym for first place in the Mountain League wasn't much of a battle at all. The Warriors' first half points total eclipsed the Tigers' game total by one, and Righetti led 36-10 at halftime.

+14 Photos: Righetti crushes San Luis Obispo to move to 17-2 Righetti cruised past San Luis Obispo to move to 17-2 on the year and 5-0 in Mountain League games.

The Warriors moved to 17-2, 6-0 to finish the first half of Mountain League play. The Tigers dropped to 5-1 in the Mountain League.

Malia Cabigon scored 16 points and led five Warriors with nine points or more.

Paityn Persson finished with 13 points. Mishila Garcia had 11. Madisyn Cutliff wound up with 10 points and Natalie Garcia had nine.

Nipomo 55, Arroyo Grande 51

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Titans (16-4, 4-2) hosted their eighth annual Annual Hoops for Hope Event and came out on the long end of the score as they finished the first half of Mountain League play.

Proceeds from the event were designated to go to the 17 Strong Cancer Awareness Program.

Shantille Simonson dropped in 16 points for the Titans. Kat Anderson scored 15 and Makennah Simonson had nine.

Valley Christian Academy 59, Lompoc Valley Baptist 7