Girls basketball: Righetti routs San Luis Obispo to stay unbeaten in league, move to 17-2 overall

Righetti 64, San Luis Obispo 35

This battle at Righetti's Warrior Gym for first place in the Mountain League wasn't much of a battle at all. The Warriors' first half points total eclipsed the Tigers' game total by one, and Righetti led 36-10 at halftime.

The Warriors moved to 17-2, 6-0 to finish the first half of Mountain League play. The Tigers dropped to 5-1 in the Mountain League.

Malia Cabigon scored 16 points and led five Warriors with nine points or more.

Paityn Persson finished with 13 points. Mishila Garcia had 11. Madisyn Cutliff wound up with 10 points and Natalie Garcia had nine.

Nipomo 55, Arroyo Grande 51

The Titans (16-4, 4-2) hosted their eighth annual Annual Hoops for Hope Event and came out on the long end of the score as they finished the first half of Mountain League play.

Proceeds from the event were designated to go to the 17 Strong Cancer Awareness Program.

Shantille Simonson dropped in 16 points for the Titans. Kat Anderson scored 15 and Makennah Simonson had nine.

Valley Christian Academy 59, Lompoc Valley Baptist 7

The Lions (8-6) overwhelmed the first-year Hawks in a non-league game at VCA.

Lindsay Mikkelson (29 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and Grace Cose (17 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the Lions. Jenna Mason amassed five points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Alayna Kerley scored four points, and Kassidy Heller and Erica Eiler both had two for VCA. The points were the first varsity ones for Eiler.

