Santa Maria had a height advantage Friday night. Pioneer Valley had a more pronounced quickness advantage.
Quickness won out.
After the Saints buried five 3-pointers in the first quarter, the visiting Panthers threw a quick, tenacious press at them in the second.
A big second quarter helped lift Pioneer Valley to a 64-49 win in the season opener for both girls basketball teams in front of a good-sized crowd at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym.
The Panthers out-scored the Saints 20-4 in the second quarter en route to taking a 32-22 halftime lead, and a devastating press was a big reason why.
“It was a first game, you know?,” said third-year Pioneer Valley coach Michael Bloodworth. “I liked how our girls executed the press.”
“Pioneer Valley’s press caught us off guard,” said first-year Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos after the Panthers turned the Saints over nine times in the second quarter.
Iceis McNutt made a basket from the foul line to put the Saints ahead 22-15 at the 6:07 mark of the second quarter. The Saints did not score again the rest of the half.
Meanwhile, the Panthers put in 17 points during the prolonged Saints scoreless spell to finish the second quarter.
After a slow start Ravynn Anielski, the 5-foot-3 inch Pioneer Valley senior guard who is the reigning Times All-Area MVP, scored eight of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter.
Anielski did her second-quarter damage on driving layups. Cheyanna Medina Tell hit two 3-pointers during the Panthers’ second-quarter surge and finished with 18 points. Tell made all four of the Panthers’ 3-point field goals. Aalyah Moreno scored 10 points for Pioneer Valley.
Ramos said Carlissa Solorio, Santa Maria’s junior center, took the year off from basketball last season. She led the Saints with 17 points in her return.
“She will be a big part of our game this year,” said Ramos.
With her solid play inside, Solorio will be a big part of the Saints’ offense when they aren’t launching 3s. Taking a cue from coach Dave Yamate's SM boys team, which Ramos, a 2016 SM grad played for, the Santa Maria girls hoisted a steady stream of 3s. They made 10.
Solorio made one of those. All of Yvette Lopez’s 12 points for Santa Maria came in 3-pointers. She sank four.
Using quicker, shorter passes and avoiding dribbling into pressure, the Saints stayed away from turnovers at the outset of the second half. They eventually cut their deficit to 41-34 at the 3:13 mark of the third quarter.
“We were running the press break in the second quarter, but we were rushing everything,” said Ramos.
“I told the girls at halftime to run the press break, slow it down and the girls did just that. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
The Saints’ offense went flat in the fourth quarter, and five Panthers scored in the last 5:43 as Pioneer Valley salted the game away.
“I knew Erik would make an adjustment at halftime, and Santa Maria adjusted,” said Bloodworth.
“I liked Santa Maria’s fight. At the same time, I liked the way our girls adjusted after they adjusted.”
Bloodworth said, “I was interested to see how our girls would respond after Santa Maria responded, and we finished strong. I liked the way Santa Maria responded. I don’t like a team to let us just play however we like to play. It was a good game.”
Santa Maria will play at Coast Union at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Pioneer Valley will play at Lompoc at 6:30 p.m. that night.