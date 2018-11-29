A scoreless drought of 4:01 in the fourth quarter. A technical foul that Piedmont scored on in the fourth. Eight missed free throws on 17 attempts.
All that cost Righetti in a 55-53 loss to a more seasoned Piedmont team at the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Righetti nearly sent the game into overtime after trailng 55-48 with six seconds left. Alex Paquet made two of her three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot and, after Righetti made a steal, Natalie Garcia made a long trey as time ran out.
The Warriors went ahead 38-33 when Malia Cabigon took a lob pass from Alex Paquet and scored inside at the 6:56 mark of the fourth quarter. Then the 4:01 scoreless spell started as the Warriors either turned the ball over against a tough Piedmont press or took ill-advised shots.
"We have a pretty young team, and they're still figuring out what their roles are," said fourth-year Righetti coach Desiree Hitch.
"It was their first game, and they can't figure out yet who should get the ball in crunch time."
Righetti junior guard Mercedes Arredondo threw Piedmont's Namiah Thompson to the floor as the two were tussling for the ball, and Arredondo was tagged with a technical foul.
The Highlanders missed the two foul shots, but Jasmyne Huggins scored after the subsequent in-bounds pass.
"Mercedes is a tough kid, and sometimes she plays with her emotions," said Hitch.
"If we'd just made TWO more free throws though, we could have been tied," Hitch said ruefully. "We would have been right in it."
Righetti scored the first eight points then began to struggle against the Highlanders' defensive pressure. Piedmont led 28-23 at halftime.
Kristen Seyranian put the Highlanders up 31-23 when she made a 3 at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter.
Righetti's zone trap began to give the Highlanders trouble after that. They solved the trap in the fourth quarter though and, as the Warriors were going scoreless, the Highlanders were pulling ahead 48-41.
Huggins put the Highlanders ahead for good, 40-38, when she made a driving layup at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter.
Huggins scored a game-high 19 points. Seyranian put in 17. Piedmont point guard Ashley Gao added 10.
Cabigon led Righetti with 12 points. Alijah Paquet scored 11 points for the Warriors, Garcia had 10 and Alex Paquet, on three 3-point baskets, added nine.
Cabigon went down awkwardly after making a pass that resulted in a made layup in the second half. She left the game for a time, but then returned.
"Malia's OK," said Hitch. "She was just cramping up."
Though her squad came up just short, Hitch saw plenty of positives in the Warriors' effort against a team that returned five seniors from a squad that went 23-7 and, like the Warriors, made it to the first round of the state playoffs last season.
"All the problems we had are fixable," said Hitch.
Righetti will play host Lompoc at 6:30 p.m. Friday in another Bryan Ayer Classic game.