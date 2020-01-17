Girls basketball: Orcutt Academy overwhelms St. Joseph, takes sole possession of first place

Most of the small Lakeview gymnasium was filled with fans, by far the majority of them for Orcutt Academy and, "Our team was amped up," said Calderon.

"This was by far the biggest viewing we've ever had this season."

The Spartans are defensive-oriented anyway, but they outdid themselves in that department Friday night. Orcutt's defenders kept getting into St. Joseph's passing lanes and harassing the Knights' ball handlers.

St. Joseph had 11 turnovers in the first quarter and nine in the second.

Besides, the Spartans, not usually a big 3-point shooting team, had five made 3's at halftime. Calderon had three in the first half, and Vanessa Salazar connected on two.

The Spartans didn't make any treys after halftime, but that didn't matter.

"I think we're finally clicking," said Kendrick. "We've been working on a lot of things in practice."

Kendrick had only four points, but that was immaterial. She was a leader on defense, and consistently connected with her teammates on sharp passes on offense.