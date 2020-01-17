Girls basketball: Orcutt Academy overwhelms St. Joseph, takes sole possession of first place

Orcutt Academy sophomore point guard Giselle Calderon sat most of the fourth quarter Friday night. By that time, she had already inflicted more than a game's worth of damage on St. Joseph.
Calderon had 16 points at halftime. Besides she, Devyn Kendrick and Diaminsol Malicdem led a typically effective Orcutt defense that wreaked even more havoc than usual, and the Spartans routed the Knights 56-25 at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home gym, in this battle between two Santa Maria Valley rivals for first place in the Ocean League.
St. Joseph had all of five made baskets Friday night. The Knights made 13 of their 22 free throws. Jaylee Cantu, who played a strong game inside for the Knights on both ends, had two of the five baskets. She led St. Joseph with eight points.
Orcutt Academy girls basketball defeated St. Joseph in an Ocean League game on Friday night.
The Spartans moved to 15-4, 3-0. At press time, Orcutt Academy had the second-highest maxpreps.com state ranking among CIF Central Section Division 4 teams, behind Hanford Sierra Pacific. St. Joseph is 7-14, 2-1.
"Our team brought the energy tonight," said Calderon. "We wanted to make them call timeout in the first two minutes."
The Spartans accomplished that. They overwhelmed the Knights from the start, and St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos called time at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter after the Spartans hit their first three shots.
Most of the small Lakeview gymnasium was filled with fans, by far the majority of them for Orcutt Academy and, "Our team was amped up," said Calderon.
"This was by far the biggest viewing we've ever had this season."
The Spartans are defensive-oriented anyway, but they outdid themselves in that department Friday night. Orcutt's defenders kept getting into St. Joseph's passing lanes and harassing the Knights' ball handlers.
St. Joseph had 11 turnovers in the first quarter and nine in the second.
Besides, the Spartans, not usually a big 3-point shooting team, had five made 3's at halftime. Calderon had three in the first half, and Vanessa Salazar connected on two.
The Spartans didn't make any treys after halftime, but that didn't matter.
"I think we're finally clicking," said Kendrick. "We've been working on a lot of things in practice."
Kendrick had only four points, but that was immaterial. She was a leader on defense, and consistently connected with her teammates on sharp passes on offense.
Calderon was the only Spartan in double figures, but Salazar was one of three Orcutt players with eight points. Mariah Lopez, who had a strong game inside on defense, and Erynn Padhal were the other two.
Padhal repeatedly got inside the Knights defense for layups, and her teammates got the ball to her. After missing some earlier, Padhal made three layups in the second half.
Gifti Tefera, along with Cantu, played well inside for St. Joseph, and Tefera made five of her six free throws en route to scoring seven points.
St. Joseph point guard Natalie Reynoso actually held up fairly well against Orcutt's defensive pressure, but the Spartans were simply far too quick and forced far too many turnovers for the Knights to have a chance Friday night.
Both teams have league road games up next. St. Joseph will play at Morro Bay at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Orcutt Academy will play at Templeton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Righetti 64, San Luis Obispo 35
This battle at Righetti's Warrior Gym for first place in the Mountain League wasn't much of a battle at all. The Warriors' first half points total eclipsed the Tigers' game total by one, and Righetti led 36-10 at halftime.
The Warriors moved to 17-2, 6-0 to finish the first half of Mountain League play. The Tigers dropped to 5-1 in the Mountain League.
Malia Cabigon scored 16 points and led five Warriors with nine points or more.
Paityn Persson finished with 13 points. Mishila Garcia had 11. Madisyn Cutliff wound up with 10 points and Natalie Garcia had nine.
Nipomo 55, Arroyo Grande 51
The Titans (16-4, 4-2) hosted their eighth annual Annual Hoops for Hope Event and came out on the long end of the score as they finished the first half of Mountain League play.
Proceeds from the event were designated to go to the 17 Strong Cancer Awareness Program.
Shantille Simonson dropped in 16 points for the Titans. Kat Anderson scored 15 and Makennah Simonson had nine.
Valley Christian Academy 59, Lompoc Valley Baptist 7
The Lions (8-6) overwhelmed the first-year Hawks in a non-league game at VCA.
Lindsay Mikkelson (29 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and Grace Cose (17 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the Lions. Jenna Mason amassed five points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Alayna Kerley scored four points, and Kassidy Heller and Erica Eiler both had two for VCA. The points were the first varsity ones for Eiler.
Boys basketball
Morro Bay 78, Santa Maria 74
The first-place Pirates (14-8, 6-0), with two made free throws in the last 30 seconds, salted away an Ocean League win at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym, and the hard-luck Saints (8-13, 0-5) took their third league loss by four points or less.
Jon Garcilazo tossed in 36 points for the Saints. He made eight 3's and grabbed eight rebounds. Justin Gutierrez made four 3's en route to scoring 14 points for Santa Maria, and Daisean Leekins had seven points and seven rebounds.
Orcutt Academy 68, Valley Christian 47
Aidan Carroll scored 17 points, Elijah Stephenson put in 16 and the Spartans (11-9) rolled to a non-league win at Valley Christian Academy.
Cameron Carpenter scored nine points for Orcutt. Gavin Edick led the Lions (5-7) with 16 points.
Pioneer Valley 57, Templeton 52
Ebba Tefera led balanced Pioneer Valley scoring with 12 points and the Panthers (3-15, 2-4) won an Ocean League game for the second straight time, this time at home.
Christian Morin scored 10 points for the Panthers, and Marc Cabeliza and Nate Trevino both had eight.
Arroyo Grande 92, Righetti 61
The Eagles (17-4, 3-0) beat the Warriors (5-14, 1-2) in a Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande's James Gymnasium.
After scoring 25 against St. Joseph, Robert Hutchens had 30 points against the Warriors. Gage Gomez added 26 for the Eagles.
Isaiah Tell led the Warriors with 19 points and Jackson Moore added 12 as Canaan Reynolds chipped in 11 for Righetti.
Boys soccer
Santa Maria 1, Pioneer Valley 0
The Saints (11-2-1, 4-1) edged the Panthers (11-3-1, 2-3) in a crosstown rivalry Mountain League game at Pioneer Valley.
St. Joseph 2, Mission Prep 2 (4-3 St. Joseph, shootout)
The Knights (4-11-2, 3-2) edged the Royals in the shootout stage at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Both teams scored a goal in overtime. The Royals led 1-0 at halftime.
Girls soccer
Santa Maria 1, Templeton 0
The Saints (4-11-2, 3-2) edged the Eagles in an Ocean League game at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.