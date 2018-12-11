The Nipomo Titans got their inaugural Ocean League girls basketball season off to a winning start with a 56-33 victory over the Santa Maria Saints Tuesday night at the Saints’ Wilson Gym.
“It was a tough night for us,” said Santa Maria head coach Jimmy Salutan. “In the first half, we didn't play with enough energy and we missed too many layups.”
Titans’ freshman Kacie Slover hit a 3-pointer just seconds after the opening tip and senior Abbey Gutierrez quickly followed with a layup for an early 5-0 lead and the Titans were off and running.
The Titans left the Saints with a bad case of double vision with three sets of sisters rotating in and out of the nine-girl lineup.
Kacie Slover led all scorers with 15 points in a lineup the also included her senior sister Janna, who scored eight.
“Kacie seemed to always be in the right place at the right time,” said Nipomo head coach David Mendez. "She got a lot of offensive rebounds and was able to put a bunch of them right back up for baskets.”
Abbey Gutierrez had 10 points while her freshman sister Gracie added seven.
And getting in on the sister act were junior Shantille Simonson with three points and her sophomore sister Clarissa who didn’t score but forced several key defensive turnovers.
The only non-sisters on the roster also contributed with freshman point guard Leah Miller running the offense while scoring five points, sophomore guard Kat Anderson with four and sophomore forward Madelyn Witcher who also scored four.
“Leah really controlled the tempo for us. She’s our spark plug,” said Mendez.
“We played a 1-2-2 zone. We tried to slow them down and keep them outside,” said Salutan. “Turnovers and their fast break killed us. The girls played much better in the second half.”
Luz Olea led the Saints with 10 points, Sonia Slavikova had seven, Yvette Lopez had six, Jannet Casio and Kandy Ramirez each added four with Madey Garrity adding two.
“Sonia came in with some energy. She came out today and played a really strong second half,” said Salutan. “Luz played a really good game. She’s always working hard. She’s a freshman and will only get better in the years to come.”
Nipomo led 14-4 after the first quarter and 27-9 at the half where the Saints had more fouls, 12, than points.
But it was also a foul-fest for the Titans who committed nine first-half fouls before both teams settled down in the second half.
“We really stepped up defensively in the first half,” said Mendez. “The girls hands were everywhere, they put on the pressure. They played an active, hard defense. We really wanted to disrupt their offense and the girls did a really good job.”
Nipomo led 44-18 after three quarters before the Saints found their rhythm, outscoring the Titans 15-12 down the stretch.
In the first quarter, Ramirez drove in for a layup to get the Saints on the board, cutting the Titans lead to 5-2.
But the Titans quickly added to their lead when Kacie Slover hit a short jumper and then followed that with a 3-pointer from the corner.
After Santa Maria’s Garrity drove in for a layup, Janna Slover and Shantille Simonson each hit one free throw to close out the first quarter.
Abbey Gutierrez began the second quarter with a steal, leading to a one-woman fast break.
After Ramirez drove in for another layup, Kacie Slover hit two consecutive shots off rebounds, followed by a Witcher medium-range jump shot and a Gracie Gutierrez 3-pointer for a 23-8 lead.
The Titans played in-your-face, man-to-man defense for the first three quarters that led to several steals and forced a number of errant passes — some ended up in the hands of the Titans and others sailed out of bounds.
The Titans defense and pressure offense were just too much for the Saints to overcome.
“Hopefully we’ll give them a better game the next time we play them,” said Salutan.
“The girls definitely played hard tonight. They really battled — battled all four quarters,” said Mendez.
Santa Maria (4-5, 0-1 Ocean) hosts Templeton on Thursday.
Nipomo (4-4, 1-0) hosts Atascadero on Friday.
Boys Soccer
Pioneer Valley 8, Cabrillo 0
Cabrillo scored an own goal early in the game and it turned out to be the game winner in a non-league game at Pioneer Valley High School.
Pioneer Valley’s Oscar Ramirez followed that with four first half goals as the Panthers to a 5-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Josue Chavez, Edgar Diaz and Jacob De Jesus found the net for Pioneer Valley.
Jorge Mendez had one save for the Panthers in the first half. Alexander Lara took over in goal in the second half and didn’t face any shots in completing the shutout.
Pioneer Valley (5-0-2) is off until Dec. 22 when they play two Visalia schools — El Diamante and Golden West — in the Santa Maria Tournament.
Girls Soccer
Santa Ynez 5, Morro Bay 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates scored four first-half goals against the Morro Bay Pirates in a non-league game in Santa Ynez.
Lexi Hemming scored in the eighth minute, followed by Monica Pizano in the 15th, Jazz Feeley in the 20th and Pizano again in the 22nd.
Amelia Villa completed the scoring with a goal in the 58th minute in the second half.
Brookelyn Fletcher had two saves in the shutout.
Santa Ynez (2-2-1) is off until Saturday when they play Apple Valley at the Newport Harbor Tournament.