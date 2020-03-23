Girls basketball: It's your turn to vote for Player of the Year (again)

Update: Our original polling data was unintentionally reset on Friday, March 20. This created a disadvantage for any polling options that already had a large number of votes as those votes could not be recast. We have decided to reset the poll on a new web-page to allow anyone who voted previously to recast their votes. The poll will close Wednesday, March 25 at 5 p.m. If there are any questions or concerns, email Joe Bailey at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com.

The high school basketball season is done.

The sectional playoffs have long run their course and the state playoffs ended abruptly after the CIF State Office canceled all the girls and boys basketball finals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With an abundance of gloomy news, now is a particularly appropriate time to look back on all the star performers that called the Central Coast home during the 2019-20 season while also giving readers a chance to divert some of their attention towards picking out one player above the rest.

These are the candidates for the Central Coast Player of the Year honor. (Voting can be completed online).