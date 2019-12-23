Girls basketball: Defense-minded Orcutt Academy girls off to a big start

"I think our defense has improved a lot. Everyone knows it's not just one person (who is responsible for playing good defense), it's all of us," said Lopez.

Besides good communication and assignment recognition, it's helped the Spartans that they block a lot of shots.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At press time, Orcutt had 60 blocks this season — an average of nearly seven a game.

At press time, 5-foot-8 freshman guard-forward Devyn Kendrick led the team with 16 blocks. Padhal had 15, and Calderon and the 6-1 Lopez both had 12.

"The blocks have come from all over the (court)," said Orcutt coach Tom Robb.

"We're not leaving our feet, and that helps. Last year, we were sometimes prone to leaving our feet too early (on defense). This year, we're keeping our feet planted," until the shooter commits to the shot.

Besides, "We're just more experienced this year. Everyone has one, two, three years of playing together."

The Spartans make nearly 10 steals a game. The team's stats are fairly balanced, with freshman guard Diaminsol Malicdem, at 2.6 a game, leading the team in that department.