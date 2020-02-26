Girls basketball: Arroyo Grande beats Righetti in overtime, moves in to D1 final

Confusion reigned briefly Wednesday night after Natalie Garcia scored the first basket in overtime to put Righetti ahead 53-51 in this CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Basketball semifinal.

After things cleared up, most of the rest of overtime belonged to Arroyo Grande, and the No. 3 Eagles beat the No. 2 Warriors 65-57 in front of a packed, and loud crowd at Righetti's Warrior Gymnasium.

The Eagles (20-8) will play top-seed Bakersfield Friday night at Selland Arena in Fresno for the Division 1 sectional title. Righetti (23-4) will wait to see if it made it into the State tournament. Arroyo Grande assured itself of a spot with the win.

"This was a great team win," Arroyo Grande junior guard Kathleen Hutchens, Eagles coach Bryan Hutchens' daughter, said after she tossed in a game-high 29 points.

After Garcia scored the first basket in overtime, the Righetti lead did not last long. Lisa Milller made a layup 16 seconds later to tie it then Andrea Stajic put the Eagles ahead for good, 55-53, when she juked a defender in the lane with a big move and put the ball in at the 2:48 mark of overtime.

After the Eagles got an offensive rebound, Kaiya Ellison scored the eventual winning points when she buried a 3 from the left side to make it 58-53.