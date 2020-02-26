Girls basketball: Arroyo Grande beats Righetti in overtime, moves in to D1 final

Confusion reigned briefly Wednesday night after Natalie Garcia scored the first basket in overtime to put Righetti ahead 53-51 in this CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Basketball semifinal.
After things cleared up, most of the rest of overtime belonged to Arroyo Grande, and the No. 3 Eagles beat the No. 2 Warriors 65-57 in front of a packed, and loud crowd at Righetti's Warrior Gymnasium.
The Eagles (20-8) will play top-seed Bakersfield Friday night at Selland Arena in Fresno for the Division 1 sectional title. Righetti (23-4) will wait to see if it made it into the State tournament. Arroyo Grande assured itself of a spot with the win.
"This was a great team win," Arroyo Grande junior guard Kathleen Hutchens, Eagles coach Bryan Hutchens' daughter, said after she tossed in a game-high 29 points.
After Garcia scored the first basket in overtime, the Righetti lead did not last long. Lisa Milller made a layup 16 seconds later to tie it then Andrea Stajic put the Eagles ahead for good, 55-53, when she juked a defender in the lane with a big move and put the ball in at the 2:48 mark of overtime.
After the Eagles got an offensive rebound, Kaiya Ellison scored the eventual winning points when she buried a 3 from the left side to make it 58-53.
"When they beat us here (during the regular season), they out-rebounded us by 23," said Kathleen Hutchens. "Rebounding helped us win this time." The Eagles did hold their own with the taller Warriors on the boards.
The teams split their two-game home-and-home regular season series.
Ellison helped the Eagles Wednesday night by making two big 3's after halftime.
"It was all my teammates making the extra pass," she said afterward. "That's how we get it done."
Garcia made a crisp shot for the first points of overtime. Trouble was, the basket came at the wrong end, apparently because of confusion on the jump ball to start overtime.
The officials conferred briefly, the basket was allowed and the teams simply swapped ends from where they originally were to start.
Forward Malia Cabigon, Righetti's season scoring leader, kept the Warriors in it despite being hampered by foul trouble. She scored a team-high 21 points before eventually fouling out with just over 1:30 left in overtime.
Alex Paquet forced overtime for Righetti, tying it with 51 on a long 3 with 5.1 seconds left in regulation, sending the joyous Righetti side into pandemonium.
Both offenses seemed tight in the first half of regulation. Righetti had trouble hanging onto the ball. Arroyo Grande had trouble making shots. The Eagles led 23-20 at intermission.
Arroyo Grande's long shots didn't fall in the first half. In the second half, Hutchens and Stajic pounded the ball down the lane, with success.
"It was a matter of breaking down their defense with the dribble, not settling for the jump shots, getting to the rim and either scoring or drawing the foul," said Hutchens.
"Free throw shooting has gone pretty good for us this year," Hutchens said, and the Eagles sank 17 of their 23 foul shots Wednesday night. Righetti shot 13 free throws and made 10.
Ellison finished with 16 points. Stajic, after a slow start, wound up with 12.
Paquet scored 17 points for Righetti. Paityn Persson put in 10, with eight coming in the second half.
Softball
Clovis Buchanan 23, Righetti 1
Buchanan routed the Warriors (1-1) in a non-league game at Righetti. No stats were available at press time.