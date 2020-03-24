Girls basketball All-League: Malia Cabigon named Mountain League MVP, Giselle Calderon takes Ocean League honor

Whenever their respective teams needed a big play, be it a crucial made basket or a huge defensive play, Righetti junior Malia Cabigon and Orcutt Academy sophomore Giselle Calderon made it for them.
Thus, they are the girls basketball MVPs of the Mountain League and Ocean League respectively. Both averaged around 14 points a game and led their teams in scoring as they led their squads to league titles.
Orcutt’s league championship was the first for a girls basketball team in school history. Righetti has won three outright league championships and a co-league title under fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch.
“Giselle is a coach’s dream,” Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said by phone.
“She works so hard in practice. She loves the competition, loves everything about the game.
“I’m really looking forward to having her the next two years.”
Both teams went out in CIF Central Section divisional semifinals. Orcutt’s two playoff wins were the first for a girls basketball team in school history. Righetti downed Spring Valley Mt. Miguel in overtime in the first round of the state playoffs for the first home state playoffs win ever for a Righetti girls basketball squad.
Hitch said she is thrilled to have Cabigon for one more season.
“I think Malia winning the league MVP award is definitely well-deserved,” Hitch said in a text.
“She led my team in scoring in almost every game. She earned a double-double in points and rebounds almost every game. What makes Malia special is that she’s usually the biggest player on the floor but she can play inside and out.”
Hitch said, “If a post plays her, she is able to play on the outside, usually able to beat her defender to the paint or shoot from outside. If a smaller player guards her, she’ll have a mismatch inside.”
Arroyo Grande junior Kathleen Hutchens is the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Hutchens also scored at a 16 points a game clip.
The Eagles tagged the Warriors with their lone league loss then beat them 65-57 in overtime at Righetti in the sectional semifinals. Arroyo Grande lost to top-ranked Bakersfield in the sectional title game.
Righetti juniors Paityn Persson and Alex Paquet, along with senior Natalie Garcia, are on the All-Mountain League First Team. So are Arroyo Grande junior Kaiya Ellison, Nipomo freshman Makennah Simonson and San Luis Obispo senior AJ Smelser.
All except Persson are guards. Persson is a center.
Morro Bay junior Phoebe Knighton is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. The All-Ocean League First Team consists of Orcutt Academy freshman small forward Devyn Kendrick, senior center Mariah Lopez and junior power forward Erynn Padhal; St. Joseph freshman power forward Jaylee Cantu; Morro Bay junior shooting guard Kaylee Garcia; and Atascadero senior guard Olivia Sprouse.
The All-Mountain League Second Team consists of Righetti senior guard Mishila Garcia; Arroyo Grande sophomore forwards Andrea Stajic and Katy Cramer; Mission Prep senior guard Kyra Harris; Pioneer Valley senior guard Ravynn Anielski; and Paso Robles junior forward Hailie Abel.
The All-Ocean League Second Team consists of Orcutt Academy senior shooting guard Vanessa Salazar; Morro Bay senior small forward Jenny Cabot and senior center Zeeann McCarty; St. Joseph senior shooting guard Alexis Brackett; Santa Maria center Carlissa Solorio; and Atascadero senior shooting guard Olivia Sprouse.
Righetti junior guard Abigail Salazar, Arroyo Grande senior forward Kimberly Cramer, Nipomo junior guard Kat Anderson and Pioneer Valley senior guard Mercedes Arredondo earned Mountain League Honorable Mention.
Orcutt Academy freshman point guard Diaminsol Malicdem, St. Joseph senior point guard Natalie Reynoso and Santa Maria sophomore shooting guard Luz Olea earned Ocean League Honorable Mention.
