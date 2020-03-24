Girls basketball All-League: Malia Cabigon named Mountain League MVP, Giselle Calderon takes Ocean League honor

“I think Malia winning the league MVP award is definitely well-deserved,” Hitch said in a text.

“She led my team in scoring in almost every game. She earned a double-double in points and rebounds almost every game. What makes Malia special is that she’s usually the biggest player on the floor but she can play inside and out.”

Hitch said, “If a post plays her, she is able to play on the outside, usually able to beat her defender to the paint or shoot from outside. If a smaller player guards her, she’ll have a mismatch inside.”

Arroyo Grande junior Kathleen Hutchens is the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Hutchens also scored at a 16 points a game clip.

The Eagles tagged the Warriors with their lone league loss then beat them 65-57 in overtime at Righetti in the sectional semifinals. Arroyo Grande lost to top-ranked Bakersfield in the sectional title game.

Righetti juniors Paityn Persson and Alex Paquet, along with senior Natalie Garcia, are on the All-Mountain League First Team. So are Arroyo Grande junior Kaiya Ellison, Nipomo freshman Makennah Simonson and San Luis Obispo senior AJ Smelser.

All except Persson are guards. Persson is a center.