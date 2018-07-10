UPDATE: Elihu Cobb's spectacular ally-oop dunk made SportsCenter's Top 10 Tuesday night. I believe this is the first Central Coast #SCTop10 since Jaylen Holford's wild on-his-defender's-back catch in 2014.
@1DreamHoops just made #2 on @SportsCenter TOP 10. @patbev21 serving that sick lob to @ec3_35 + @KillinMeSchmals capturing it in slow motion was a GOLDEN MOMENT that nobody on this trip will ever forget. pic.twitter.com/9pRujr3HBh— G.Wood (@iAm_GWood) July 11, 2018
The original version of this story can be found below:
Elihu Cobb spent the last two seasons destroying and protecting rims while playing for St. Joseph.
For the last couple days, Cobb has been doing the same, but in a different locale.
Instead of tormenting rims throughout the Central Coast, Cobb has been doing that in China.
Cobb traveled to China with a group of area basketball players and even linked up with special guest Patrick Beverley of the Clippers on an alley-oop dunk during a game Tuesday morning (US time).
Cobb is in China as part of the 1Dream Hoops Tour.
Cobb's alley-oop was filmed by former St. Joseph basketball standout Andrew Smallbach, who is also in China along with the 1Dream Hoops Tour.
The video clip was picked up by a number of national media outlets and shared across various social media platforms.
Sports Illustrated tweeted out the clip.
As did Overtime, which is a new media company backed by two-time and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.
CATCH A NECK REAL QUICK 🌬 @ec3_35 (via @KillinMeSchmals) pic.twitter.com/fDFYya0mbT— Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2018
Even Beverley, known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, was hyped over the play.
Sick!!! Yesterday’s game was sick!!! https://t.co/27uwkvI8Ib— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 10, 2018
Cobb averaged about 13 points and 10 rebounds the last two seasons for the Knights. His defensive contributions were just as impressive with over three blocks and a steal per game.
It's not known at press time what Cobb's plans for basketball are for the coming 2018-19 season.