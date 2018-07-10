Subscribe for 33¢ / day

UPDATE: Elihu Cobb's spectacular ally-oop dunk made SportsCenter's Top 10 Tuesday night. I believe this is the first Central Coast #SCTop10 since Jaylen Holford's wild on-his-defender's-back catch in 2014. 

The original version of this story can be found below:

Elihu Cobb spent the last two seasons destroying and protecting rims while playing for St. Joseph.

For the last couple days, Cobb has been doing the same, but in a different locale.

Instead of tormenting rims throughout the Central Coast, Cobb has been doing that in China. 

Cobb traveled to China with a group of area basketball players and even linked up with special guest Patrick Beverley of the Clippers on an alley-oop dunk during a game Tuesday morning (US time).

Cobb is in China as part of the 1Dream Hoops Tour.

Cobb's alley-oop was filmed by former St. Joseph basketball standout Andrew Smallbach, who is also in China along with the 1Dream Hoops Tour.

The video clip was picked up by a number of national media outlets and shared across various social media platforms.

Sports Illustrated tweeted out the clip.

As did Overtime, which is a new media company backed by two-time and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Even Beverley, known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, was hyped over the play.

Cobb averaged about 13 points and 10 rebounds the last two seasons for the Knights. His defensive contributions were just as impressive with over three blocks and a steal per game. 

It's not known at press time what Cobb's plans for basketball are for the coming 2018-19 season.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

