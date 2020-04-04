Fans vote Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez for SMT Player of the Year in landslide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Gage Gomez votes came early.

They also came often.

The Arroyo Grande High standout won the fan vote for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Year award with over 2,500 total votes across all three of our sites.

Gomez voters overwhelmed the second-place finisher, Nipomo's Daren Sosa, who finished with well over 1,500 total votes, still far behind Gomez.

The AGHS senior led the Eagles to the Mountain League championship and split the league co-MVP honor with teammate Robert Hutchens.

+4 All-Area: St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera voted MVP by sports staff Rivera, at a shade under 20 points and a shade over 11 rebounds a game, averaged a double-double for the entire SEASON.

Gomez, who has reportedly committed to UCSB, averaged 21 points per game for the Eagles, the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 champions who advanced to the state title game that was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gomez finished second in the All-Area MVP voting, which is hashed out by the Santa Maria Times' sports staff. St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera, who averaged 19.6 points per game and 11 rebounds for the Knights, who finished in second place in the Mountain League.