Fans vote Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez for SMT Player of the Year in landslide
031020AGHSSoCal01.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens (15) celebrate the Eagles' 79-69 win over Burbank Providence to capture the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 championship Tuesday night.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Gage Gomez votes came early. 

They also came often. 

The Arroyo Grande High standout won the fan vote for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Year award with over 2,500 total votes across all three of our sites. 

Gomez voters overwhelmed the second-place finisher, Nipomo's Daren Sosa, who finished with well over 1,500 total votes, still far behind Gomez.

The AGHS senior led the Eagles to the Mountain League championship and split the league co-MVP honor with teammate Robert Hutchens. 

Gomez, who has reportedly committed to UCSB, averaged 21 points per game for the Eagles, the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3 champions who advanced to the state title game that was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gomez finished second in the All-Area MVP voting, which is hashed out by the Santa Maria Times' sports staff. St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera, who averaged 19.6 points per game and 11 rebounds for the Knights, who finished in second place in the Mountain League.

Gomez was voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year by the Santa Maria Times' sports staff. St. Joseph's Sam Bazunga is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. 

Daren Sosa made the All-Area First Team, as did Hutchens of Arroyo Grande.

