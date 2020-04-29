Even with pandemic, Ashley Reynoso looks toward a promising future with Cal State Monterey Bay

Reynoso's solo workouts would likely include shooting at a basket — if she had a basket to shoot at. "They took down all the hoops," to try to thwart overcrowding at local basketball courts during the pandemic, said Reynoso. "It's crazy."

Before the shoulder injury cut her freshman season short, Reynoso pulled down 12 rebounds in a December game against Cal State Dominguez Hills her freshman year. She had eight starts and averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 points a game her sophomore year.

"I think I will get a lot more playing time next season," and that is another why Reynoso has an optimistic outlook.

Besides, "We have six returnees, with 10 newcomers coming in, so it looks promising for next season," Reynoso said.

The Cal State Monterey Bay offense, Reynoso said, is much different than the one Righetti uses, but her role remains the same.

"Cal State Monterey Bay runs a lot of of motion offense and doesn't really rely on the post as much as Righetti did," when Reynoso played there, she said.

"I've been playing the small forward position, but I'm sometimes even having to play center," said the 5-foot-11 Reynoso. "So it's definitely the same role as it was in high school."