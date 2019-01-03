The Pioneer Valley boys basketball team rolled with eight players against area powerhouse San Luis Obispo – and gave the Tigers plenty of fight and fright.
But in the end, the Panthers fell 57-48 on Thursday night at home, stretching their losing skid to nine in a row.
The Panthers have had players out due to what head coach Ross Rivera called a violation of team rules. Yet, Rivera came out of the contest pleased by how his smaller roster fared against a team that has the third best overall record among Mountain League teams; behind Arroyo Grande (12-4) and St. Joseph (14-3).
“I’m 100 percent satisfied, happy, whatever adjective you can say for being happy,” Rivera said. “Each guy who got in gave their 150-percent effort.”
Pioneer Valley (3-14 overall, 0-1 in the Mountain League) surprised the Tigers with a transition attack in the first half.
Steven Fuerte and Christian Morin led the charge right away; attacking the lanes and finishing their two-point chances. Elijah Bloodworth added to the early point totals by not only providing the underneath scoring presence, but knocking down one 3-pointer late in the second quarter.
The Panthers placed the Tigers behind 23-10 during the second quarter, forcing head coach Jeff Brandow to call timeout and scold his players for not halting the transition attack.
And the Tigers threw full-court pressure on Pioneer Valley from the early outset, which PV still found cracks in.
“I told them they were going to come out and pressure,” Rivera said. “I just told them ‘Back door, back door, back door.’ Anytime they get pressure, it’s automatic (to run back door plays to the hoop). And they performed it as well as they wanted to on offense.”
Fuerte, Morin, Bloodworth and Joe Arriola were four players who found themselves underneath the hoop on those offensive sets that saw the basketball bounce past the Tigers’ pressure defense – leaving Tiger defenders caught out of position or stretching themselves out to attempt the blocks.
But San Luis Obispo turned to its long-range game once the third quarter started.
The Tigers nailed six 3s in the second half – four of them falling during the fourth quarter. The likes of Carson Leedom, Emilio Corona and Addison Wright banked their long range buckets to lead the SLO rally.
Additionally, San Luis Obispo started to force turnovers and rebounds by slowing the Panthers’ fast-paced approach. Both offensive and defensive elements helped engineer a 17-3 run late in the third quarter to prevent the PVHS upset.
Pioneer Valley never trailed by double digits throughout the evening. It’s the sixth time this season, though, that the Panthers lost by a margin of nine points or fewer.
Bloodworth led PVHS with 15 points. Fuerte added 12. Arriola finished with 10.
The Panthers haven’t won since surprising Los Padres League champion Cabrillo 60-53 back on Dec. 11. Since then, the Panthers have gone with a depleted roster.
Rivera, however, chose the optimistic route – especially on an evening that saw his team nearly knock off an area power.
“We (executed) the back door, we passed the ball…we played basketball,” Rivera said. “And that’s what I’ve been telling these guys: If you guys go out and play basketball, you guys have a chance to win.”
He concludes he’s not bothered by the fact he has fewer than 10 active players at the moment, believing the eight are maximizing their efforts on the floor.
“I got eight – and that’s who I’m rolling with. I’m happy with how my eight did tonight,” Rivera said.
The Panthers will now travel to Mission Prep on Saturday for a 6:45 p.m. contest.