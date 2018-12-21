The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat — both in a span of eight seconds.
Throw in one of the most unusual four-point plays you’d ever see and it made for some grand entertainment.
The Nipomo Titans edged the Pioneer Valley Panthers 61-60 in a non-league boys basketball game Friday night at Nipomo High School.
“That was exciting, wasn’t it,” said Nipomo head coach Kevin Hitchen. “With our size, or lack of it, we’re playing a lot of close games.”
The tight battle was decided in the final eight seconds.
The Panthers had the ball and a 60-59 lead with 15 seconds left in the game. They worked the ball around the Titans’ tight zone defense, finding Christian Morin open from the corner. Morin put up a shot – a 3-point attempt – that bounced off the rim and into Nipomo’s hands.
Hitchen called timeout to set up one final play.
The inbounds pass went to freshman Nate Reese who drove the baseline for a layup and a 61-59 lead.
But there were still 1.5 seconds on the clock.
Pioneer Valley head coach Ross Rivera called time out to set up what really was the final play.
They got the ball into Morin who tossed up a desperation three that missed the mark as the final buzzer sounded.
“Coach Rivera has his team playing great. They are really competing,” said Hitchen. “They got 24 (Morin) a great look at the end — he made a great effort.”
“It was a good game — the battle of the zones,” said Rivera. “We both played a 2-3 zone so we had to look for a lot of outside shots. We had the height advantage so when we got the short corner, we made easy baskets down low.”
"With their height advantage, we had to play zone to make it hard for them to work the ball inside," said Hitchen. "Their bigs still did a great job in close and on the boards."
To beat the zone, both teams relied on the 3-pointer.
Nipomo made 11 of 28 3-point attempts while Pioneer Valley made six of 12.
“The 3-point line is the great equalizer,” said Hitchen. “Most of our guys are around 6-feet tall or less but the 3-pointer can keep us in any game.”
The teams traded baskets early.
With the score tied 8-all midway through the first quarter, Pioneer Valley went on a 12-2 run to end the first with a 20-10 and then extended it to 23-10 when Steve Fuerte hit a three from just off the right baseline to open the second quarter.
But a blowout never happened as Nipomo responded with an 11-0 run to close the gap to one point, 23-22.
From there, it was an even battle the rest of the way.
With time running out in the half, and Pioneer Valley holding a 28-26 lead, Nipomo’s Daren Sosa hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded putting the Titans on top 29-28 at the half.
In the third quarter, Nipomo managed to build a 46-39 lead but that didn’t last.
In the final 30 seconds, the Panthers’ Elijah Bloodworth grabbed a rebound and put the ball back up and into the basket. Fuerte then hit a short jumper from the baseline to pull the Panthers to 46-43 as the quarter ended.
Pioneer Valley tied the game at 48-all early in the fourth quarter but Nipomo began to edge away.
John Costa hit a three followed by a driving layup. Nate Reese had a layup followed by two Costa foul shots.
A putback by the Panthers’ Michael Bourbon stopped the run but Nipomo held a 57-51 lead with 4:36 left in the game.
Morin hid a mid-range jumper to pull the Panthers within three at 59-56 with 2:24 remaining.
Then one of the most unusual sequences you might ever see unfolded.
After a Nipomo missed 3-pointer, Pioneer Valley grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Morin who was fouled as he drove in for a shot. He went to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 and hit both shots, making the score 59-58.
But Pioneer Valley’s Bloodworth was fouled during Morin’s first free throw so Bloodworth went to the foul line after Morin was done with his two shots.
And that foul put the Panthers into the bonus, making it a two shot foul. Bloodworth calmly drained both and, with no time off the clock, Pioneer Valley completed the four-point play and took a 60-59 lead with 1:33 left in the game.
“During the timeout, we talked about overcoming adversity and the boys responded,” said Hitchen.
The Titans’ Sosa then missed a 3-point attempt but PV’s Jonathan Magana couldn’t get his layup to fall.
Nipomo’s Rudy Garibay drove in for a layup that rolled off the rim and the Panthers’ Morin missed a potential game-winning three with 15-second left.
Nipomo grabbed the rebound, called time out with 8-seconds left which led to Reese’s late heroics.
“Talk about heart stopping. That was a great way to end the game for our freshman to come through for us like that,” said Hitchen. “We got lucky but we’ll take it.”
Pioneer Valley (3-9) next heads to the Holiday Hoops Classic at San Diego’s Mt. Carmel High next Wednesday and Thursday with a game against Temecula Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 26, followed by a game against host Mt. Carmel on Friday, Dec. 27. The Panthers host the San Luis Obispo Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, to kick off the Mountain League season.
Nipomo (5-9) next plays in the four-day Clovis Elks Tournament that kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 26, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 29. The Titans open Ocean League play on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 with a home game against Orcutt Academy.