CIF Central Section: Spartans roll to first-ever girls basketball playoff win

Jenna Taylor banked in a long 3-point shot for Bakersfield Christian for the first points of the game. Bakersfield Christian's Lauren Daniel knocked down another 3 for the first points of the second half.
The Eagles didn't make much else until the start of the fourth quarter. Orcutt Academy led 55-15 by then.
The No. 2 Spartans (23-4) rolled to a 61-29 win over the No. 15 Eagles (11-15) at Lakeview Junior High School Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 Girls Basketball Playoffs.
The playoff win was the first for an Orcutt Academy girls basketball team. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock yet the Eagles had their most efficient quarter then, scoring 14 points.
Orcutt made it into the playoffs for the first time last year, but the Spartans took an upset loss in the first round of Division 3.
The Spartans made sure they will stick around awhile in Division 4. Erynn Padhal scored 22 points, sophomore point guard Giselle Calderon put in 20 and Orcutt's characteristically quick, aggressive defense that Vanessa Salazar and freshman guard Devyn Kendrick helped spark overwhelmed the Eagles.
Orcutt Academy will host No. 7 Reedley, a 48-43 winner over No. 10 Bakersfield Mira Monte, at 7 p.m. Friday night at Lakeview in the quarterfinals.
Padhal kept working her way open, teammates, usually Calderon, Vanessa Salazar or Diaminsol Malicdem, kept connecting with her and Padhal kept capitalizing.
"That's my job on offense, finding a way to get open," said Padhal.
This time, "I found a soft spot in their defense in the lane."
It took awhile for the Spartans to score their first points. Calderon hit a 12-footer at the 4:38 mark of the first quarter for those. She made two free throws at the 3:29 mark of the quarter to put the Spartans ahead 4-3, and Orcutt had no trouble staying in front.
"There were some first-game jitters," for the Spartans on offense, Padhal, a 5-foot-9 junior, acknowledged.
Santa Maria rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Clovis North 3-1 in the semifinals of the CIF Division 1 playoffs. The Saints will host Fresno Central either Friday or Saturday for the CIF Central Section Division 1 title.
"Once we did, we got into a rhythm."
The Orcutt defense had no trouble settling in. The Spartans turned the Eagles over on four of the first five Bakersfield Christian possessions.
The Spartans led 16-5 after the first quarter and 36-8 at halftime.
Orcutt exceeded its scoring average of 54 points a game. Calderon came in averaging around 14 points a game, senior center Mariah Lopez was just under 12 and Padhal was just over 11.
"This is a pretty special win for us, our first varsity win," said Padhal, who played for the Orcutt varsity last year.
Softball
Righetti 7, Santa Maria 5
The Warriors pounded out 12 hits and overcame four errors to win at Santa Maria in the season opener for both teams.
The game was called after five innings because of darkness. Mackenzie Kestler was the winning pitcher. Jordyne Sarellano earned the save.
Kestler helped herself by going 4-for-4, hitting a two-run homer in the first and driving in three runs. Rianna Dulay had three hits and drove in a Righetti run. Analyssa Hoyos and Delanie Duran both had two hits for Righetti. Duran was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Iceis McNutt, Carlie Solorio and Brandy Perez had two hits each for Santa Maria. Solorio pitched a complete game for the Saints.
Kestler and Riley Millan doubled for Righetti. Duran tripled for Righetti and McNutt did the same for Santa Maria.