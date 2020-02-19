CIF Central Section: Spartans roll to first-ever girls basketball playoff win

Padhal kept working her way open, teammates, usually Calderon, Vanessa Salazar or Diaminsol Malicdem, kept connecting with her and Padhal kept capitalizing.

"That's my job on offense, finding a way to get open," said Padhal.

This time, "I found a soft spot in their defense in the lane."

It took awhile for the Spartans to score their first points. Calderon hit a 12-footer at the 4:38 mark of the first quarter for those. She made two free throws at the 3:29 mark of the quarter to put the Spartans ahead 4-3, and Orcutt had no trouble staying in front.

"There were some first-game jitters," for the Spartans on offense, Padhal, a 5-foot-9 junior, acknowledged.

"Once we did, we got into a rhythm."

The Orcutt defense had no trouble settling in. The Spartans turned the Eagles over on four of the first five Bakersfield Christian possessions.

The Spartans led 16-5 after the first quarter and 36-8 at halftime.

Orcutt exceeded its scoring average of 54 points a game. Calderon came in averaging around 14 points a game, senior center Mariah Lopez was just under 12 and Padhal was just over 11.