CIF basketball playoffs: Cabrillo to play quarterfinal game at Eastvale in Lancaster

Two other 3's the Warriors took to try to tie the game late also missed by wide margins.

After not finding any scoring play that consistently worked in the first half, the Conquistadores found one in the second. A Cabrillo ball-handler would get the ball out to Jonathan Jones just outside the key and Jones would connect with the cutter for a layup.

"We work on that play a lot in practice," said Brown, who led Cabrillo with 10 points and was one of just two players from either side who scored in double figures.

"We overload one side and when they over-play on defense, we get the ball back into the middle and go to the basket."

The score indicated that defense was what mainly won the game for the Conquistadores, and the facts bore that out. The Warriors missed a lot of off-balance shots.

"Yeah, our defense was the big thing for us," said Brown. The Conquistadores moved on despite missing a fair amount of off-balance shots themselves.

With the Conqs down 26-17, Kaje Sanchez got Cabrillo going when he connected on a 3.

Cabrillo finished the third quarter with a 13-2 run over the last 1:57, scoring all five times it had the ball during that span.