CIF basketball playoffs: Cabrillo edges La Puente, moves into second round

After not scoring much in the first half Wednesday night, Cabrillo scored a decent amount of points in the second.

The Conquistadores turned a nine-point early third-quarter deficit into a 34-29 lead to start the fourth quarter and kept enough of it to edge La Puente 44-41 at Cabrillo in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4A boys basketball playoffs.

Cabrillo trailed 20-15 at halftime and 26-17 early in the third quarter. The Conquistadores (18-10) will play in the second round Friday night at Beacon Hill in Camarillo.

The Warriors finished 12-17.

Alec Brown scored what would be the winning point when he made the second of his two foul shots to put the Conqs ahead 42-39 with 2:05 to play.

Lorenzo Martinez made two free throws to put the score at what would be the final count, 44-41. The Warriors still had a chance after a missed Cabrillo free throw with five seconds left, but a desperation, potential game-tying 3 didn't come close and time ran out.

Two other 3's the Warriors took to try to tie the game late also missed by wide margins.