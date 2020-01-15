Central Coast Power Rankings: See how we rate the top boys and girls hoops teams in the area

6. Cabrillo (13-7, 2-1 Channel): Cabrillo, one of the more pleasant surprises this year. Steven Coleman has done a solid job with a group that is a mish-mash of talent and grit. Reggie Orr is perhaps the most talented player in the Lompoc Valley and Hayden Jory and Jeremy Hicks provide the shooting and heart on the team. They did suffer a setback against Santa Barbara on Tuesday, but they could still vie for a top-three league finish.

7. San Luis Obispo (12-8, 1-1 Mountain): The Tigers are pretty good and have been competitive against just about everyone they've played. They're also in D2, which is really good for them. They should compete just fine there in the playoffs and could easily make a semifinal run.

8. Morro Bay (13-8, 5-0 Ocean): The Pirates are the top team in the Ocean League and have been on a roll as of late, moving to 13-8 overall and 5-0 in league with a nine-game win streak. Tyler Fechner has done a good job with this group and I'd be stunned if they lose a league game this year.

9. Atascadero (10-8, 2-2 Ocean): Our second highest-ranked Ocean League team comes in at No. 9. The Greyhounds' best win of the season may be the 72-49 shellacking of a decent Santa Maria team on Jan. 3.