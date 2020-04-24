Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win tight regional semi at Orange Lutheran en route to state title in 2011

Orange Lutheran was led by senior point guard Krissy Karr and fellow senior guard Natalie Luzar.

The Lancers opened an early lead, but the Knights, led by Beebe inside, eventually passed them and took an 18-11 lead into the second quarter. St. Joseph led 33-26 at halftime.

In the second half, Beebe was plagued by what had suddenly beset her the past few games — foul trouble. St. Joseph coach Ed Torres had expressed puzzlement sometime earlier as to why fouls were suddenly being called on Beebe more frequently.

The Lancers kept coming, but the Knights hung in. Reserve Kim Ritchie hit a timely basket near the end of the third quarter to put St. Joseph ahead 43-35.

Orange Lutheran closed the quarter on a 5-0 run and ultimately tied the game at 43-all in the fourth. Then the Knights, who made just half of their 26 free throws, buried some foul shots at some of the most crucial times.

Dunlap sank two free throws to put St. Joseph ahead for good at 45-43. English — one Knight who did shoot foul shots well that day, making five of six — sank two more big free throws later.