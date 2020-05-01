Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win state Division 3 basketball championship

St. Joseph launched 36 shots in the 2011 Division 3 championship game of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament at Power Balance Pavilion in Sacramento.
The Knights made only 10.
They did, however, bury 27 of their 36 free throws, and that helped propel St. Joseph to a 53-42 win over Oakland Bishop O'Dowd for the Division 3 state title.
Aly Beebe, St. Joseph's 6-foot-3 standout junior center, made 11 of her 14 foul shots. Knights senior guard Brianna Bognuda went 10-for-14 on free throws. Kelsi English took four foul shots and made all four. Kim Richie was 2-for-4 at the line.
The Knights out-scored the Dragons 27-14 on free throws.
"This is great," St. Joseph coach Ed Torres told the Times afterward.
Torres led the Knights to their second state championship. His 1991 girls team won the state title game in overtime. The Knights made it to the 1990 state championship game, but lost.
"It feels just as good today as it did 20 years ago," Torres said then. "I just hope I don't have to wait 20 years for another one."
To date, 2011 was St. Joseph's last state tournament appearance.
English and Bognuda helped turn the game for the Knights when they both nailed 3s as the shot clock was winding down near the end of the third quarter.
The two 3s put St. Joseph up 36-28 with four seconds left in the third quarter.
"Those 3s got the team so pumped up," English said afterward. "They helped us open up the inside more. They had to come out to defend Brianna and me, and that allowed us to get the ball inside, down low to Aly."
Torres said, "Those 3s were huge. We struggled to get even with Bishop O'Dowd. Those 3s gave us renewed confidence, and we picked it up another notch from there."
Beebe finished with 21 points. Bognuda scored 15, English had 11, Heather Madrigal scored four points and Ritchie had two.
Bognuda went 2-for-3 from the field. None of the other Knights shot particularly well from there.
The Knights had to deal with an extremely tall Dragons squad. Oderah Chidom, Bishop O'Dowd's 6-foot-4 center, was the tallest player on the floor. The rest of the Dragons front line ranged between 6-0 and 6-3.
Ariell Bostick hit a 3 from the corner for the Dragons in the opening minute for the first points of the game. Bishop O'Dowd scored the first nine points.
The Knights pulled into a 9-9 tie by finishing the first quarter on a big run.
Freshman Kaitlyn Flowers gave the Knights a huge lift. She replaced starting sophomore forward Tatiana Dunlap after a leg injury forced Dunlap from the game.
The 5-foot-6 Flowers played nearly 28 minutes and, going against the tall Bishop O'Dowd front line, pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, seven of those defensive ones.
"I was really nervous at first," Flowers said. "But then the nervousness went away, and I relaxed and concentrated on playing tight defense and getting position for rebounds."
Torres said afterward, "I would never have thought our freshman guard would come in at forward and be our top rebounder. Her defense down low was just awesome. She has grown by leaps and bounds this year."
A big St. Joseph cheering contingent rooted the Knights on, as it had throughout the season.
"They're a great crowd," Bognuda said. "They support us, really get behind us."
"We can't thank them enough," said Torres. "The crowd, the community, parents, coaches — we really appreciate their support."
English, Bognuda, Ritchie and Alexa Galloway went out as state champions their senior year.
"It's the best way to go out," English said as she headed to the showers.
Beebe tore her ACL playing club basketball in the summer. Madrigal transferred to Arroyo Grande and helped lead the Eagles to the CIF Southern Section 3AAA championship.
