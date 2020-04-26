Central Coast Classic: Serra stands in front of St. Joseph's way en route to 2011 state title game

“The game was much different then.”

The Knights saw what had been a 33-15 lead in the first minute of the third quarter dwindle to 46-43 when Richardson scored inside with 2:49 to play. Beebe countered by draining a 12-footer from the right side as the shot clock ran out with 2:10 left.

“That basket was huge,” Serra coach McKinsley Hadley said during the news conference. “There was a previous basket that was bigger.

“Inbounds play (under our basket) at the end of the third quarter. They inbound the ball, (English scores) and they’ve got the momentum.” English’s bucket made it 42-34 going into the fourth quarter.

The Knights finished the game with an 8-2 run. After Beebe’s bucket with 2:10 left, Knights guard Brianna Bognuda drew a charging foul. Forced to foul at that point, the Cavaliers fouled Madrigal and she bounced in two free throws to make it 50-43 with 1:09 left.

Beebe grabbed the rebound and blocked a shot on two subsequent Serra possessions, Bognuda forced a turnover and then Madrigal made a layup with 15 seconds to play.

Bognuda, who had been shaken up after drawing a foul seconds earlier, made two free throws with 6.6 seconds left, her only points of the game, for St. Joseph’s last scoring.

