Central Coast Classic: Remember the night Quinton Adlesh scored 50 points against St. Joe's?

It was Feb. 4, 2015 when Quinton Adlesh stepped onto a court he knew all too well.

On that Wednesday night, Adlesh was a senior point guard for Mission Prep. But he wasn't in his home gym, but rather St. Joseph's Hufschulte Gymnasium.

Adlesh knew the gym well because he would visit it while his three older brothers, Ryan, Brannon and Nolan Adlesh, played for St. Joseph.

Quinton Adlesh, though, never suited up for the Knights. He instead played at league rival Mission Prep.

So, in his final appearance in that familiar gym, Adlesh put up the performance of his high school career.

Adlesh dropped 50 points on the Knights that night, 34 of which came in the second half. That scoring outburst was needed to put St. Joseph away as Mission Prep prevailed 86-72 for a PAC 8 League win. The game was tied at 38 at halftime.

That performance still stands as the final time an Adlesh played a competitive game in that gym after all four brothers played high school hoops in the area.

What a way to go out.