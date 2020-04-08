Central Coast Classic: Led by JoJo Walker and Gabrys Sadaunykas, St. Joseph captures CIF basketball title in 2016

The victory gave the Knights their first CIF title since 2004 and coach Tom Mott's first with the Knights.

In the title game, the Knights controlled the first 16 minutes and built up a 14-point halftime advantage. Then St. Joseph, the division's top seed, put the game away with a decisive second half, winning 63-45.

Every member of the squad had a hand in the championship win.

Walker, then a junior, led the Knights with 15 points. Sadaunykas, who was a senior, scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. McBeth poured in 14. Jones had nine points and Brickey added four.

"It's unreal, we don't even know how to celebrate," McBeth said then. "...It's one of the greatest feelings in the world."

Walker said: "We just had to calm down and let the game came to us."

The player happiest with the title was undoubtedly Sadaunykas, who came to St. Joseph from Lithuania. He went on to play at Hancock College before transferring to Humboldt State last year.