Cate pulls away in the second half for a boys basketball win over Santa Ynez

The Santa Ynez Pirates dropped a 46-35 non-league decision to the Cate Rams last Wednesday night in Carpinteria.

“It was a good test for us, playing on the road against a team that’s ranked in our division,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game.

The Pirates led 22-19 at the half but the Rams turned things around in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 17-8.

“Things got a little chippy in the third quarter and we struggled with our response to that,” said Vazquez. “We had our opportunities. We just missed some wide-open looks.”

Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 11 points.

“All three of our point guards — Nate, Landon Lassahn and Scotty Bunch — did a good job of running our offense,” said Vazquez.

Siggy Porter added seven points and Tyler Rasmussen had eight points and four blocked shots.

“Tyler is looking better every time out. He’ll be ready for league play,” said Vazquez.

Santa Ynez (4-8) is off until after Christmas when they’ll play at the Santa Maria Tournament beginning Dec. 26.