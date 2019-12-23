Cate pulls away in the second half for a boys basketball win over Santa Ynez

The Santa Ynez Pirates dropped a 46-35 non-league decision to the Cate Rams last Wednesday night in Carpinteria.
“It was a good test for us, playing on the road against a team that’s ranked in our division,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game.
The Pirates led 22-19 at the half but the Rams turned things around in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 17-8.
“Things got a little chippy in the third quarter and we struggled with our response to that,” said Vazquez. “We had our opportunities. We just missed some wide-open looks.”
Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 11 points.
“All three of our point guards — Nate, Landon Lassahn and Scotty Bunch — did a good job of running our offense,” said Vazquez.
Siggy Porter added seven points and Tyler Rasmussen had eight points and four blocked shots.
“Tyler is looking better every time out. He’ll be ready for league play,” said Vazquez.
Santa Ynez (4-8) is off until after Christmas when they’ll play at the Santa Maria Tournament beginning Dec. 26.
“Those three game at the Santa Maria Tournament (against Santa Maria, Lindsay and Taft) are really big for us,” said Vazquez. “They give us the chance to improve even more before we open Channel League play (at home) against defending league champion Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Girls Soccer
Santa Ynez 5, Laguna Blanca 0
Neta Ofiaeli scored four goals and Peyton Lishman one in the Pirates shutout of the Laguna Blanca Owls at home.
Goal keepers Brookelyn Fletcher (first half) and Callie Grieco (second) shared the shutout.
"The defense led by Olivia Torres completely shut down Laguna Blanca," Santa Ynez coach Rob Cantrell said in the telephone interview after the game. "Laguna Blanca didn't get one shot on goal in the game."
Lishman also assisted one of Ofiaeli's goals. Amelia Villa assisted on two goals and Jazz Felley had one assist.
Santa Ynez heads to Tustin Saturday for the semifinals of the Best of the West Tournament.
The first two games of the tournament were played last Saturday.
"Neta also had four goals in our 5-1 victory over Lakewood in the first game at the Best of the West and then scored one of our two goals in our 2-0 victory over Tustin," said Cantrell.
Santa Ynez faces Valley Christian of Cerritos Saturday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals. A second game, either the championship or third place game, will be played later Saturday afternoon.
Boys Soccer
Santa Ynez 2, Laguna Blanca 2
The Santa Ynez Pirates battle to a tie at Santa Barbara’s Laguna Blanca last Thursday afternoon.
Erik Guerrero and Leo Valencia each scored a goal for the Pirates.
Pirates Youth Baseball Camp
The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.
The cost is $50.
Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.
Jeremy Justice II | DB
Can I have another? Welcome to the Mustangs @jeremyjusticeii !#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/fev4E3KY13— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Apple Valley
School: Apple Valley
Ratings: n/a
Offers of note: n/a
Notes
Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.
Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.
Kyle Christensen | OL
There’s a new member of the Mustang family! Welcome to @KalChristensen!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/l5Pb997cFT— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: OL (G/C)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Auburn, CA
School: Placer
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego
Notes
Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis.
He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense.
He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly.
Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18.
Kyrie Wilson | WR
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Hometown: Oxnard
School: Pacifica
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.
Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday.
It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly.
As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme.
Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.
Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports.
The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds.
Michael Briscoe | DB
We’ve added another DB! Welcome to the Mustangs, Michael Briscoe (@yvngbriscoe_)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/RXXsLqp0r3— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Vacaville
School: Vacaville High
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.
Jacob Oliphant | DB
Our next NLI comes from Monte Vista! Please welcome @j_oliphant2 to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/pwNgn33yop— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB/ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Hometown: Danville
School: Monte Vista High
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.
Notes
Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.
Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.
David Meyer | LB
Our newest Mustang is signed! Welcome to Cal Poly @_david_meyer27! #NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/NZi9x7Qu2l— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: None
Notes
The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.
Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.
Julian Reed | DB
Signed! Please welcome @juju_reed to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/9hFT62Shcc— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Grant High/American River JC
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.
Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.
Trevor Owens | DB
Another one! Our next Mustang is a DB from Butte College, Trevor Owens (@Rev2T)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/W0VVb5vqo2— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chico
School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.
Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.
Jamarri Jackson | DB
Our first NLI for #NationalSigningDay is in! Please welcome @JamarriJackson to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/CzFRNxj5oD— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 172
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers
Ratings: ** (In high school)
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.
Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.
Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.
John Smolenski | DL
It’s official! @john_smolenski is a Mustang!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/LR9wS28oSe— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Phelan
School: Serrano High
Ratings: N/A.
Offers of note: N/A.
Notes
Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.
It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.
Austin Anderson | OL
Verbal
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Hometown: San Ramon
School: Cal High
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly, San Diego
Notes
Anderson is an athletic lineman that can play a number of positions and appears adept at run blocking, pulling as a guard and playing some tackle. He's a strong kid that can already bench over 300 pounds and squat 400.
Anderson is another lineman from up north, coming to Cal Poly from San Ramon Cal High
