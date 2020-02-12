'Cager' roundup: Scores and information from Tuesday night

Girls basketball

Orcutt Academy 58, Santa Maria 34

Mariah Lopez scored 21 points and the Spartans (22-4, 10-0) put the wrap on a perfect Ocean League campaign.

Erynn Lopez scored 13 points and snared 15 rebounds for the Spartans. Vanessa Salazar and Giselle Calderon scored 10 points each.

Boys basketball

Pioneer Valley 49, Templeton 34

Ebba Tefera and Christian Morin scored 12 points each and the Panthers (7-17, 6-6 Ocean League) got the .500 league finish coach Ross Rivera had said the Panthers would need to have a chance to get into the playoffs.

Pioneer Valley had one win before league play started.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nipomo 67, Atascadero 43

The Titans (10-2) clinched a share of the Ocean League title by winning their regular season finale. Daren Sosa scored 22 points on four 3-pointers for Nipomo.