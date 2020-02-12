'Cager' roundup: Scores and information from Tuesday night

Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 58, Santa Maria 34
Mariah Lopez scored 21 points and the Spartans (22-4, 10-0) put the wrap on a perfect Ocean League campaign.
Erynn Lopez scored 13 points and snared 15 rebounds for the Spartans. Vanessa Salazar and Giselle Calderon scored 10 points each.
Boys basketball
Pioneer Valley 49, Templeton 34
Ebba Tefera and Christian Morin scored 12 points each and the Panthers (7-17, 6-6 Ocean League) got the .500 league finish coach Ross Rivera had said the Panthers would need to have a chance to get into the playoffs.
Pioneer Valley had one win before league play started.
Nipomo 67, Atascadero 43
The Titans (10-2) clinched a share of the Ocean League title by winning their regular season finale. Daren Sosa scored 22 points on four 3-pointers for Nipomo.
Are you uninitiated on the word 'cager'? It is a phrase that probably isn't heard very often, but it is used to refer to basketball players. When the sport was first played professionally the court was caged in to prevent the ball from going out of bounds.
Still don't believe us? Check out this article from Sports Illustrated.
