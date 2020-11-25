Related to this story

+2
The Other Guys: Johnathan Ramos was a rare talent at Santa Maria High
Football

The Other Guys: Johnathan Ramos was a rare talent at Santa Maria High

  • Updated

Ramos put that remarkable senior season together after missing all but three games of his junior season with a major leg injury. Ramos showed flashes of his ability as a big-time play-maker during his junior season when, in just those three games, he caught seven passes for 173 yards and two scores before going down with the season-ending injury.