A former Channel League team handed Cabrillo High girls basketball its first loss of the year – which occurred in the regular season opener on Wednesday night.
Buena High, which now plays in the Pacific View League, ousted the 2017-18 CIF State Playoff qualifier Conquistadores 52-33 in the opener of the Gold Coast Tournament at San Marcos High.
The Bulldogs held Cabrillo to just two made 3-pointers on the evening; one nailed by Kiki Dial and the other by Alexa McCune. The Conqs, who are entering their first season in the Channel League after sharing or winning the Los Padres League title for the last four seasons, went on to shoot 48.1% with their field goals.
Jesse Jenkins led CHS with 14 points. The younger sister to two-time Lee Central Coast Newspapers Most Valuable Player Erin Jenkins was the only CHS player to reach double figures in scoring.
McCune chipped in nine points. Thea Reagan added four. Dial and Riley Perry both had three points apiece.
Cabrillo continues on in the tournament on Thursday. The opponent and tip-off time is currently too be announced.