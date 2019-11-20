After trailing nearly the entire game, the Pioneer Valley boys basketball team seemed set to win its season opener with a big finish Wednesday night.
Instead, Lompoc had the biggest finish.
Dominic Ballesteros hit a 3-pointer from the left side with 4.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Braves owned most of OT, and Lompoc eventually won 73-65 at Pioneer Valley.
The Braves squared their record at 1-1.
Lompoc and Pioneer Valley went back-and-forth in a non-league boys basketball game Wednesday night in Santa Maria.
“That was great. It was the best shot,” Lompoc center Colin Oestereich said of the Ballesteros trey that kept the Braves’ hopes alive.
“He’s one of our best shooters.” Lompoc’s senior center said the win was especially big since the Braves were coming off a loss to Oxnard.
Oestereich was the tallest player on the floor, and he gave the Panthers problems throughout when he was in there.
He put Lompoc ahead by snapping a 63-all tie at the 2:48 mark of the four-minute overtime. Oestereich struggled with his free throws, but he nailed one to complete an old-fashioned three-point play and put Lompoc up 66-63.
The Santa Ynez Pirates evened their record at 1-1 with a 44-19 victory over the Orcutt Academy Spartans Wednesday night at Santa Ynez High. The Pirates' pressure defense stole the show, limiting the Spartans' scoring opportunities.
He took a home run pass from Ryan Morgan and rammed home his third dunk of the night to make it 68-63. He missed the subsequent free throw, but that didn’t matter.
Oestereich finished with a game high 17 points.
Christian Morin led the Panthers with 16 points, but he missed two foul shots after giving Pioneer Valley its first lead, 59-58, with 49.6 seconds left in regulation then missed two more in overtime.
“If we make our free throws, maybe it’s a different game,” said Panthers coach Ross Rivera.
The St. Joseph football team has gotten used to being counted out.
Marc Cabeliza did make two free throws to put the Panthers ahead 61-58 with 11.1 seconds left in overtime. Ballesteros answered with his big 3.
Stephen Espinoza and Elijah Perkins has 15 and 13 points respectively for Lompoc.
Ballesteros hit three treys for all of his nine points. Morgan also has nine for Lompoc.
In 2017, the Hancock College women's soccer program did not field a team.
In 2019, the Hancock women's soccer team has made history. The 2019 edition is the first women's soccer squad in school history to qualify for the playoffs.
Cabeliza scored 14 points for the Panthers. Fernando Aguilar had 10.
Pioneer Valley made eight treys Wednesday night.
“We don’t want to rely so much on the 3-point shot, but there are things we need to learn with our offense so that’s where we’re at right now,” said Rivera.
“We need to get better at driving in and either getting an easy layup or drawing the foul and getting to the foul line.”
The Panthers will play at crosstown rival Righetti at 6:45 p.m. Monday night.
Orcutt Academy 62, Paso Robles 41
Giselle Calderon, Orcutt's sophomore point guard, had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Mariah Lopez, the senior center of the Spartans, had 11 points and Erynn Padhal added 10 points. The Spartans are 2-0 and play Pioneer Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 02.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Christian Morin throws a no-look pass between Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza and Zach Dumloa, to Fernando Aguilar, who hit a three-pointer to end the first half.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 01.jpg
Lompoc's Collin Oestereich drives against Pioneer Valley's Elijah Bloodworth.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 03.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Fernando Aguilar passes around Lompoc's Collin Oestereich and Elijah Perkins.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 04.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan starts the fast break after getting a rebound against Pioneer Valley.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 05.jpg
Lompoc's Collin Oestereich dunks early in the game against Pioneer Valley.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 06.jpg
Lompoc's Elijah Perkins hits a three-pointer in the first quarter against Pioneer Valley.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 07.jpg
Lompoc's Walker Grossi shoots against Pioneer Valley's Nathan Trevino and Isaiah Guerrero.
Len Wood, Staff
112019 Lompoc PV bbb 08.jpg
Pioneer Valley's Christian Morin finishes a drive between Lompoc's Ryan Morgan, Marcus Miller and Deville Dickerson.
Len Wood, Staff
112019SJHSCIF02.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart delivers a pass during Wednesday's practice in preparation for Friday's semifinal game at Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF01.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor works with his offensive lineman during Wednesday's practice. The Knights travel to play Fresno Memorial Friday night in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF03.jpg
St. Joseph linebacker Josiah Acosta (36) works in coverage against St. Joseph receiver Diego Castillo on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF04.jpg
St. Joseph linebacker Josiah Acosta discusses coverages with fellow linebacker Michael Madrigal during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF05.jpg
St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble drops back in coverage during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF06.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF07.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart throws a pass during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF08.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart delivers a pass during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF09.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor directs his defensive backs during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF10.jpg
St. Joseph assistant coach Ryan Labastida talks to players during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF11.jpg
St. Joseph defensive lineman Daniel Galassi listens to instructions on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF12.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart checks the play design during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF13.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor instructs players during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF14.jpg
St. Joseph assistant coach Ali Azziz talks to players during a drill on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF15.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor is seen during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
112019SJHSCIF16.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor is seen during Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
