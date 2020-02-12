Braves girls, Pirates boys open playoffs at home as CIF-SS releases brackets

Playoff brackets for boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released Saturday by the CIF Southern Section.

The Lompoc High girls and Santa Ynez boys each earned bids to the soccer tournament while both of the Dunn School’s teams earned invitations.

Girls Soccer

The Lompoc Braves’ girls, who tied for first place in the Channel League, earned a home game against La Quinta in the opening game of the Division 4 playoffs. First round games will be played on Thursday. Lompoc, playing on a temporary field while Huyck Stadium undergoes renovation, is planning on bringing in portable lights for the second straight game which would allow for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Two more Channel League teams earned Division 3 playoff spots; Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara opens with a home game in the wild card round, Tuesday against Westlake. With Santa Barbara’s stadium still being renovated, the game will be played at San Marcos. If Santa Barbara wins, it will head to Flintridge Prep for a first round game on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos, the co-champions of the Channel League, will host Oak Park on Thursday.