The Valley Christian Academy's boys basketball team colors are blue and white.
The Lions' experience color is green.
"We have a very young and inexperienced team this year," said VCA coach Christopher Maples.
"We do have some talent. But it's young talent."
Maples said, "In our first game (this season), against (Santa Barbara) Providence, we started two sophomores, a freshman and a senior playing his first varsity game."
The Lions (1-3) lost that one 49-37, then fell 59-45 to Santa Barbara-based Laguna Blanca. VCA freshman Gavin Edick put in 18 points in that one.
During the Coast Valley League campaign, the Lions will try to re-gain their accustomed spot, which is at or near the top of the league.
"We finished fourth last year," said Maples. "It was an off-year for us."
Maples welcomed back two returning starters from last season, seniors Jamin Magness and Jared Moore. Magness scored consistently in double figures for the Lions last year.
"We lost two thirds of our scoring output from last year, in graduating seniors Andrew Sparlin, Richard Matias and Dylan Fulton," said Maples.
"We have the opportunity to become a good team, but it will take a whole season to see whether we realize our full potential or not."
Earlier, Maples said that he was still waiting for some football players to fill out his team. The Lions won a first-round playoff game in the post-season. Maples has his full team now.
"I would like to play with a rotation of 10 players," said Maples. That figures to be everyone, or at least most everyone, on the Lions' roster.
Besides the two returning starters, the Lions return three more players who saw significant playing time last season — juniors Tim Trenkle and Tyler McCoy, and sophomore Diego Cardenas.
Maples is also banking on four young newcomers to make a big contribution — freshmen Edick and Sean Swain, sophomore Jay Shin and senior Levi Mason.
At press time, there were three seniors listed on the VCA roster; Moore, Mason and Jessen Lopez.
"We do have some height — for our league," said Maples. "We have three players 6-2 or taller.
"I would like to play faster with this team," Maples said.
Coast Union had been the team to beat in the CVL the past several seasons, but Coastal Christian rolled to a 12-0 CVL campaign last season. At press time the Conquerors, playing a rugged schedule against larger schools, were 1-5.
Coastal Christian, Coast Valley, Cuyama Valley, Maricopa, Shandon and San Luis Obispo Classical Academy will join VCA in the CVL this year.
The Lions will host the Valley Christian Academy Basketball Tournament Dec. 26-28 then open CVL play Jan. 7 at Cambria-based Coast Union.