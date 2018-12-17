Santa Maria defeated Bishop Diego 63-58 on Monday to finish 3-1 at the Carpinteria Tournament..
The Saints got off to a slow start with only one 3-pointer in the first half and were down by five. But Santa Maria picked up its defensive pressure in the second half and started knocking down shots with nine three-pointers in the final two periods.
Thomas Segel led the Saints with 29 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Jon Garcilazo almost had a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine boards. Austin Peinado gave the Saints a big spark in the second half with four points down the stretch and six rebounds. Pablo Rivera added eight points off the bench.
The Saints now have a 6-6 overall record after playing 11 of their first 12 games on the road.
"We get to play six of the next seven games at home starting with our holiday tourney on Dec. 27," Saints coach Dave Yamate said.