Boys basketball: Cast your vote for Player of the Year

+3 All-Area: Orcutt Academy's Tom Robb voted Coach of the Year Robb’s team got that first girls basketball league title in school history by rolling through a 10-0 league campaign. Orcutt finished 24-5 overall.

Carson Leedom capped off his stellar senior season (in both football and basketball) by powering the Tigers in the post. The 6-foot-6 front-court star averaged 14.3 points per game and over nine rebounds for San Luis Obispo.

Now we'll move over to the CIF Southern Section and the Channel League, where the Braves of Lompoc High featured one of the top post players in Santa Barbara County, Collin Oestereich. The 6-foot-8 senior took his game to another level in 2020, bulking up to overpower defenders in the paint. Oestereich used his old-school post-work to average nearly 16 points and nine rebounds for the Braves. Lompoc finished 9-16 overall.

Cabrillo, which beat Lompoc twice this past season, was led by Reggie Orr, a sophomore who made the All-Channel League First Team. There are no stats available for Orr, but the combo guard is definitely a player to keep an eye on. He's about 6-foot-1 and is currently more of an athletic slasher type player. But if he continues to develop his game over the next two years, he clearly has the physical tools to play at a four-year school after high school. He can play the point or play off the ball as a shooting guard.

Orr helped the Conqs go 19-11 on the season and 6-4 in Channel League play. The Conqs won two playoff games before falling to Lancaster Eastside, which eventually the CIF State SoCal Division 5 regional.