Bazunga makes the plays in overtime, Knights tag Eagles with first league loss

There were three made baskets in overtime in this one, and St. Joseph junior forward Sam Bazunga made them all.
He also made the defensive play of the game, blocking Arroyo Grande star Gage Gomez's desperation 3-point try as time ran out in overtime. The Knights edged the Eagles 67-64 in front of a loud, capacity crowd at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Friday night, tagging Arroyo Grande with its first Mountain League loss this season.
The Knights moved to 20-6, 5-2. The Eagles are 20-5, 6-1.
"You never know how it's going to play out in games like this," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said moments after happy Knights fans stormed the court.
After Gomez made two foul shots to cut the St. Joseph lead to 65-64, Bazenga broke out ahead of the pack and took the long inbounds pass.
He hesitated a bit before deciding to go ahead and dunk the ball home with 3.6 seconds left. Gomez worked the ball several feet past midcourt, launched himself in the air as time was running out — and Bazunga launched himself in the air and made a clean block, ending the game.
Knights and Eagles in OT. #santamariatimes
The score was 61-all after regulation. As time was running out then, Michael Atherton scored underneath after rebounding a Gomez miss on a 3-point try, forcing overtime.
Gomez made the second of his two foul shots to put the Eagles ahead 62-61 at the 3:20 mark of the four-minute overtime. On the ensuing possession, Angel Ortiz drove left-to-right near the baseline, spotted Bazunga open underneath and got the ball to him for an easy score to put St. Joseph ahead for good.
With the Knights ahead 65-62, Jincho Rivera made a heady play, fouling Gomez with 7.2 seconds left and denying the Eagles standout a chance at a potential tying 3-pointer.
Gomez made both his free throws, but then Bazunga sprinted ahead of everyone else and scored the last points of the game.
The Knights withstood 34 points by Gomez, with 20 of those coming in the second half of regulation.
"Gage Gomez showed tonight why he is going to play at the next level," Mott said.
"Our guys withstood everything that team threw at us."
That included a fourth-quarter rally that forced overtime. When the teams played at Arroyo Grande, the Eagles turned a close game into a fourth-quarter runaway. This time, they erased a 51-40 St. Joseph lead, but the Knights ultimately prevailed.
Rivera finished with a team high 27 points and completed an old-fashioned three-point play with 6.9 seconds left in regulation that put the Knights ahead 61-59. Atherton answered with his buzzer-beating basket underneath.
Dre Roman wound up with 13 points for St. Joseph. His 11 points in the third quarter helped St. Joseph to its 51-40 lead to start the fourth.
The Knights will play a 6:30 p.m. Mountain League game at Mission Prep Tuesday night. The Eagles will play a league game at Righetti at the same time.
Righetti 54, San Luis Obispo 51
John Costa scored 19 points and led three Warriors in double figures as Righetti (6-17, 2-5) edged the Tigers (14-11, 3-4) in a Mountain League game at Righetti.
Canaan Reynolds put in 15 points for the Warriors. Isaiah Tell had 10.
Orcutt Academy 64, Templeton 63 (2OT)
Elijah Stephenson made a running layup with eight seconds left in the second overtime, the Eagles missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, and the Spartans moved to 13-11, 3-6 with an Ocean League win at Lakeview Junior High School.
Aidan Carroll popped in 21 points for Orcutt, and Connor Adams had 10.
Pioneer Valley 34, Morro Bay 28
The Panthers (6-17, 5-6) won a low-scoring Ocean League game at Morro Bay and knocked the Pirates (7-2, 15-10) out of first place. Nipomo (8-2 Ocean League) took over the top spot with the Morro Bay loss.
Fernando Aguilar and Nate Trevino led the Panthers with nine points each.
Girls basketball
Arroyo Grande 64, Righetti 52
The Eagles (16-7, 6-3) scored a convincing win at Arroyo Grande's James Gymnasium, tagging the Warriors (20-3, 9-1) with their first Mountain League loss of the season and keeping them from clinching the outright league title.
Righetti has wrapped up a share of the league championship.
Kathleen Hutchens and Andrea Stajic tossed in 21 points apiece for the Eagles. Kimberly Cramer had 13.
Malia Cabigon and Paityn Persson scored 10 points each for the Warriors.
Valley Christian Academy 43, Coast Union 24
The Lions (11-6, 7-2) scored a dramatic Coast Valley League win at home, beating the Broncos for the first time in four years.
Coast Union beat VCA at Coast Union the first time the teams played this season.
This time, Grace Cose and Lindsay Mikkelson scored 12 points each in the Lions' win. Jenna Mason grabbed seven rebounds, blocked six shots and made seven steals. She scored six points.
Mikkelson snared six rebounds.
Orcutt Academy 55, Atascadero 25
The Spartans (19-4, 7-0) breezed to an Ocean League win over the Greyhounds (1-18, 0-7) at Atascadero.
Erynn Padhal (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Vanessa Salazar, (12 points, 10 steals) both notched a double-double for the Spartans. Giselle Calderon added 13 points and six steals.
Orcutt snared 47 rebounds and 26 steals as a team.
St. Joseph 55, Santa Maria 50
Jaylee Cantu scored 18 points, Alexis Brackett put in 11 and Gifti Tefera had 10 for the Knights, who earned an Ocean League win at the Saints' Wilson Gym.
Cantu grabbed 12 rebounds and racked up a double-double.
Boys soccer
San Luis Obispo 7, Righetti 1
Brualio Solis scored an unassisted goal for the Warriors' (2-9-1, 0-7) lone tally against the Mountain League leaders (16-2-2, 9-0) in a league game at San Luis Obispo.