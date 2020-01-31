Bazunga makes the plays in overtime, Knights tag Eagles with first league loss

There were three made baskets in overtime in this one, and St. Joseph junior forward Sam Bazunga made them all.

He also made the defensive play of the game, blocking Arroyo Grande star Gage Gomez's desperation 3-point try as time ran out in overtime. The Knights edged the Eagles 67-64 in front of a loud, capacity crowd at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Friday night, tagging Arroyo Grande with its first Mountain League loss this season.

The Knights moved to 20-6, 5-2. The Eagles are 20-5, 6-1.

"You never know how it's going to play out in games like this," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said moments after happy Knights fans stormed the court.

After Gomez made two foul shots to cut the St. Joseph lead to 65-64, Bazenga broke out ahead of the pack and took the long inbounds pass.

He hesitated a bit before deciding to go ahead and dunk the ball home with 3.6 seconds left. Gomez worked the ball several feet past midcourt, launched himself in the air as time was running out — and Bazunga launched himself in the air and made a clean block, ending the game.

The score was 61-all after regulation. As time was running out then, Michael Atherton scored underneath after rebounding a Gomez miss on a 3-point try, forcing overtime.