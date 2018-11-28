Lompoc girls basketball’s first win of the season came with a scare.
The Braves were challenged for all four quarters against a Pioneer Valley team that won just three games one year ago, but played with relentless energy inside their home gymnasium. Lompoc eventually won 58-53 on Wednesday on the road – but Braves head coach Claudia Terrones said she grew concerned before the game, simply because of a long layover from games.
“Ten days (without a game) was a long stand,” Terrones said. “But I thought we were going to play a little bit better. We looked a little sloppy. We could never seal the deal because our half court game is where we’re at right now.”
Both teams went with eight active players on the evening and proved to be much more evenly matched compared to last season’s 56-33 Braves rout.
Lompoc (1-1) struggled with developing its transition attack on the PVHS floor and communicating on defense. Pioneer Valley (0-3) took advantage of that by turning to freshman sharpshooter Chyanna Medina Tell, who proceeded to knock down the first of six 3-pointers on the evening.
Ravynn Anielski added to the Panthers’ offensive attack with her second chance points and long range shooting touch. She finished with 11 points. The Panthers at one point during the second quarter got on a 9-1 run to take the 16-13 lead.
The Braves, though, turned to two familiar faces from last season’s playoff team: Mya Mendoza and Bella Robles. Both varsity returners combined for the next nine points for LHS to help put the Braves up 27-20 at halftime.
Terrones eventually chose to rely on the Braves’ inside play to help prevent the Panther win. She not only got her guards to feed the ball to Robles (14 points) and fellow post presence Kayla Taylor (14 points), but also freshman Haylee Zavala who finished with 10 points.
“The run-and-gun of Lompoc is starting to fizzle out now because we have big girls now who want the ball down low,” Terrones said.
But while LHS found success by dishing the ball inside the key, Terrones said there are still areas of improvement.
“We need to really work on slowing the ball down when we need to be in the half court game and run when we have the numbers,” Terrones said.
The returning sophomore Mendoza finished with 18 points.
On Pioneer Valley’s side, the Panthers have also had to rely on youth in the second season for head coach Mike Bloodworth. Yet for Bloodworth, he’s starting to see a spike in improvement from the Panther basketball players.
“One year with a new coach and them knowing what the expectations are – I like we’re we are going and now we have more playmakers,” Bloodworth said. “Having more playmakers gives people more opportunities. It’s not so many people doing so much by them self anymore. Now you’ve got more options. And that keeps the other team honest because they have to no longer worry about two to three people now but instead three to four.”
And one of his valuable options was the long range threat Medina Tell, who ended the evening with a game high 28 points. The freshman constantly took advantage of one-on-one scenarios by trusting her long range touch throughout the evening. Bloodworth said a game like this was a much needed confidence jolt for her.
“She needed a game like this,” Bloodworth said. “I talked to her about settling down and having fun. She has high expectations for herself and that’s good, but at same time I have to let her know that you’re not doing anything different but just pressing yourself. Sometimes you have to relax and just start playing. So this was a good game for her because she needed a game like this.”
And even at 0-3, Bloodworth can’t help be positive about how feisty his team has been this early in the season.
“I like the way we’re playing because we played three good teams,” Bloodworth said. “And if you’re going to tell me at the beginning of the season that we’re going to go to Mission Prep at their gym and lose by 10, then go out to Lompoc to play Cabrillo and lose to them by six and then return to our gym and lose to Lompoc by five, I would take that any day. We’re undersized, but our team is scrappy and working hard.”
Lompoc will now prepare for the Bryan Ayer Classic at LHS on Friday as the Braves will take on Righetti at 6:30 p.m. The Panthers will travel to St. Joseph to take on the Knights on Friday at 6:30 p.m.