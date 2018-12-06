Boys Basketball
Fillmore Tournament
Santa Ynez 52, Trinity Classical Academy 37
FILLMORE — The Santa Ynez Pirates ran out to a 19-7 first quarter lead in their first game of the annual Fillmore.
But the Knights of Valencia's Trinity Classical Academy stayed close the rest of the way but couldn't cut into that early lead.
Ryan Rennick led the Pirates with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Ryan Devitt added 11 points and three rebounds while Merek Mercado chipped in 10 points to go with five rebounds.
Henry Allen battled for 10 rebounds while scoring five points.
On Friday, Santa Ynez (5-3) will play the winner of the Fillmore/Kingman, Ariz., game.
Girls basketball
Lompoc 53, Pioneer Valley 42
Bella Robles scored 23 points to lead the Braves past the Panthers in San Luis Obispo.
Kayla Taylor had nine points while Mya Mendoza finished with seven points.