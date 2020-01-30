Basketball: Stan Ikeda leads Nipomo into thick of Ocean League championship chase

A fixture as an Arroyo Grande assistant coach for years is in his first season as a head coach at Nipomo, several miles south in San Luis Obispo County.
His new team is doing just fine, too.
After a big win over Morro Bay, Stan Ikeda’s Nipomo’s boys basketball team was at 16-9, 7-2 and in second place in the Ocean League.
The Titans are on a six-game winning streak and scored another critical win last Friday night, defeating Templeton 49-41 and taking sole possession of second place.
“That’s going to be a big game for us,” Ikeda had said after the Titans picked up a league win at Pioneer Valley two nights earlier.
Ikeda’s squad beat Morro Bay 51-42 on Tuesday, the win that put the Titans in the thick of the league title race. Morro Bay had been riding a 11-game win streak before falling to Nipomo.
Before he took the head coaching job at Nipomo, Ikeda was an assistant at Arroyo Grande for six years.
After some time away, “I was an assistant at Arroyo Grande for a longer stint, 15 years,” he said.
For years, he was a prime organizer for the annual Taro Kobara Memorial Optimist Tournament that Arroyo Grande hosts. The 45th edition of the tournament took place last month.
As to how he arrived at Nipomo, Ikeda said that the previous coach Kevin Hitchen was hired as the Mission Prep athletic director and, with the 2019–20 season not far off, the team was between coaches.
He said that he talked with the Nipomo administration then got the job.
“Actually the toughest adjustment for me was, after all those years focusing on the defensive side of the ball, I had to focus on the offensive side as well,” said Ikeda.
“That took some time,” he acknowledged.
Nipomo has been able to come through adversity. The Titans’ leading scorer, Darren Sosa “was out for five or six games because of an injury,” said Ikeda.
“During that time, Joey Garcia and Louis DiModica stepped up” Ikeda said.
Ikeda has been a prominent figure on the Central Coast for decades. The Ikeda family business, Ikeda Farms, has long been a mainstay in the area.
“I went to Arroyo Grande, when it was all one high school,” said Ikeda, in the days before Nipomo High School was built and students from both communities went to Arroyo Grande.
Nipomo has three games left in its regular schedule. The Titans will then try to make a playoff run. Nipomo was a half-game back of Morro Bay in the league standings heading into Friday's games. The Pirates are listed at 7-1 in league.
Nipomo is slated to host Santa Maria Friday night in an Ocean League game at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates of Morro Bay are set to host Pioneer Valley then.
After the Santa Maria game, the Titans close out the regular season with games against Orcutt Academy (Feb. 4) and Atascadero (Feb. 11).