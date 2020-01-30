Basketball: Stan Ikeda leads Nipomo into thick of Ocean League championship chase

As to how he arrived at Nipomo, Ikeda said that the previous coach Kevin Hitchen was hired as the Mission Prep athletic director and, with the 2019–20 season not far off, the team was between coaches.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said that he talked with the Nipomo administration then got the job.

“Actually the toughest adjustment for me was, after all those years focusing on the defensive side of the ball, I had to focus on the offensive side as well,” said Ikeda.

“That took some time,” he acknowledged.

Nipomo has been able to come through adversity. The Titans’ leading scorer, Darren Sosa “was out for five or six games because of an injury,” said Ikeda.

“During that time, Joey Garcia and Louis DiModica stepped up” Ikeda said.

Ikeda has been a prominent figure on the Central Coast for decades. The Ikeda family business, Ikeda Farms, has long been a mainstay in the area.

“I went to Arroyo Grande, when it was all one high school,” said Ikeda, in the days before Nipomo High School was built and students from both communities went to Arroyo Grande.