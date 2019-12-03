St. Joseph coach Tom Mott says his basketball team has a long ways to go to reach its full potential.
If that's the case, the CIF Central Section better look out.
The Knights tipped off their 2019-20 season with a thoroughly dominant win over Pioneer Valley in a matchup of two Santa Maria Valley teams Tuesday night. The Knights led 27-5 after the first quarter and rolled from there, winning 81-28.
St. Joseph's boys basketball team started the 2019-20 season with a 81-28 win over Pioneer Valley Tuesday night.
"We know we have a long ways to go. We have high expectations but with high expectations come high demands from the coaches," Mott said. "We're going to push these guys to do their best and hopefully the end result will be what we want it to be."
The Knights return four starters from last year's team that finished 23-8 and are once again in the CIF Central Section's Division 1, where they went to the quarterfinals a year ago.
St. Joseph hounded Pioneer Valley from the jump Tuesday, using a relentless full-court press defense for much of the first half. That defense turned into easy offense on the other end as St. Joseph guards Angel Ortiz and Steven Vasquez led the transition offense.
Steven Vasquez comes up with the rebound and heaves a halfcourt shot just before the buzzer sounds and drains it. Knights up 52-21 at half time. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/xh2mwLqCwo— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 4, 2019
Jincho Rivera and Samuel Bazunga both feasted on runs to the rim on fastbreaks. Rivera scored a game-high 30 points, hitting 13 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and one free throw.
"It's night and day difference," Mott said of Rivera's play. "He's always been a scorer, but he was young. If he made a mistake he let that bother him the rest of the game, but tonight he still made a few mistakes and bounced back from those and did a good job."
Bazunga finished with 16 points, with half of those coming on dunks.
Rivera gets a steal at mid court and slams it down with the left hand. Does get T’d up for taunting. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/PKcFviD0Ia— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 4, 2019
"He's had a good offseason working on his game, he's gotten stronger in the weight room," Mott said of Bazunga. "He still need to work on some skill stuff, but rebounding and finishing around the rim are what he's good at."
One powerful Bazunga dunk caused a 15-minute delay after he broke the rim. Mott, who doubles as St. Joseph's athletic director, retrieved a backup rim and it was eventually replaced and play continued.
"I already broke a rim when I was in France, so... no more for me," Bazunga, a native of Paris, said after the game.
Sam Bazunga just broke the rim. We are in a delay. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/LuBN7wa0er— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) December 4, 2019
Vasquez, a sharp-shooting junior, scored 17 points. Ortiz, St. Joseph's point guard, scored eight points but left in the second half with what appeared to be a sprained left ankle.
Christian Morin was Pioneer Valley's best player on the floor. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
Mott said Ortiz's injury didn't appear serious and doesn't expect him to miss any time.
Girls basketball
Lompoc 38, Paso Robles 34
Alyssa Grossi led the Braves with 12 points, Mya Mendoza added 10 and Mallory Branum and Natalie Soriano each added five.
Lompoc clamped down on defense in the second half, erasing a nine-point deficit.
Lompoc's boys basketball team also scored a win Tuesday night, beating Bakersfield West 73-67 at the Shafter Tournament.
Girls soccer
Pioneer Valley 1, Lompoc 1
The Braves stayed undefeated with a win over the Panthers. Ayziah Simmons scored the lone goal in the game.
Lompoc is now 4-0-1 on the season. The Braves play Wednesday against Paso Robles at 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Lompoc 1, Pioneer Valley 1
Lompoc’s goal came from freshman Erick Jimenez and was assisted by Alfredo Botello.
The Braves are 3-0-2 and plays Arroyo Grande on Thursday. Pioneer Valley's goal came via Johan Rodriguez and was assisted by Edson Guerrero. The Panthers are 6-0-1.
