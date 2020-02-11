Basketball: St. Joseph closes out regular season with come-from-behind win over rival Righetti

"Jincho is just an offensive weapon," Mott said of Rivera. "He can go get buckets in a variety of ways and when he's hitting the 3 like he was tonight, he's a tough guy to guard."

The end of the game was marred by a chant of "Where's your passport?" from the Righetti High student section apparently directed at the St. Joseph athletes. St. Joseph has one player from France on its roster and three players from Puerto Rico, which is a territory of the United States.

St. Joseph principal Erinn Dougherty confronted the Righetti students after hearing the chant and then exchanged words with Righetti High assistant principal Ted Lyon, who was standing near the Righetti bench.

"Kids are going to do whatever they're going to do and our guys enjoy playing in great atmospheres like this," said Mott, who's also St. Joseph's athletic director, when asked about the chant. "Anything our crowd or their crowd does is just part of the game."

Righetti junior Damian Simon had a breakout game, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds for the Warriors, while also providing solid defense in the post for undersized Righetti. Canaan Reynolds added 11 for Righetti. The two scored 15 of their 24 combined points in the first half.

John Costa, a senior, chipped in 10 points for the Warriors.