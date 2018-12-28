When the Santa Maria boys basketball team sinks a lot of '3's, the Saints usually win.
They made seven in the first half, 11 for the game Friday night, and they won.
Santa Maria kept enough of the 43-23 halftime lead it built and beat Lindsay 73-61 at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym in a Pool B game of the Holiday Hoop Tourney that the Saints are hosting.
"Our offense was pretty efficient in the first half," said Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate. Thomas Segel buried three of the five 3-pointers in the first half, and he wound up with a game high 24 points. Segel scored 12 points in each half.
Santa Maria will play Lompoc at 12 p.m. Saturday for third place.
The 1:30 p.m. championship game will be an all-Kern County affair. Pool A winner Taft will play Pool B winner Bakersfield Mira Monte for the title. Both went 3-0 in their respective pools.
Lompoc went 2-1 in Pool A and Santa Maria went 2-1 in Pool B. The Saints beat McFarland 73-54 Saturday afternoon before downing Lindsay in the evening. The Saints rebounded from an 84-69 Friday loss to Mira Monte.
The Saints started making some rushed, inaccurate passes early in the fourth quarter, and Julian Avalos pulled the Cardinals within 62-49 when he made two foul shots at the 4:48 mark of the fourth.
"We got sloppy with some of our passes," said Yamate.
"When you're playing you're third game in two days, you're going to get sloppy at times. We made some good decisions down the stretch to close it out."
After Avalos made his two free throws, the Saints began using more time on the clock on offense, and the Cardinals couldn't get any closer than the final margin.
Segel helped the Saints keep the Cardinals at arm's length. During the last 4;09, he made a three-pointer, sank two foul shots and then at the 3:43 mark made two more free throws with a minute left.
Genaro Morales scored 13 of his 21 points for the Saints in the second half. Jon Garcilazo scored eight of his 11 points in the first.
Issac Munoz put in 11 of his 16 points, and sank three of his four 3-point baskets, for the Cardinals in the second half. Mohamed Kourain finished with 12 points for Lindsay.
VCA I-Charge Boys Tournament
Lutheran 55, VCA 49
Poor foul shooting led to Valley Christian Academy’s loss to La Verne’s Lutheran High School at VCA’s I-Charge boys basketball tournament.
VCA lost by six points but, “We missed 20 free throws that could have given us the win,” said VCA head coach Christopher Maples. “Jared Moore was a bright spot for us. He scored a career-high 19 points.”
Valley Christian (3-5) continues I-Charge Tournament play Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. game against Santa Barbara’s Providence High. I-Charge boys tournament games are being played at St. Joseph High School.
White Mountain Classic
St. Joseph wins twice in Arizona
SHOW LOW, Ariz. — The St. Joseph Knights won two games Friday at the White Mountain Classic in Show Low, Ariz.
The Knights began the day with a 77-65 victory over the Queen City, Ariz., San Tan Foothills Sabercats. No details were reported from that game.
St. Joseph followed with an 85-51 quarterfinals victory over the Flagstaff Coconino Panthers to earn a spot in Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. semifinal game against an opponent that hadn’t been determined at press time.
In the victory over the Panthers, Kainoa Keuma led the Knights with 22 points and five assists. Anyel Ortiz added 14 points and Santiago Galvan 10.
Girls Basketball
VCA I-Charge Girls Tournament
VCA 37, Shandon 19
The Valley Christian Academy Lions faced off against their Coast Valley League foe Shandon Outlaws in a non-league game during the I-Charge girls tournament at VCA.
Grace Cose led the Lions with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lindsay Mikkelson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Jenna Mason scored six points to go with 10 rebounds and five steals.
Mayley DiBernardi added five points and seven steals and Heather Knutson had the final two points along with four rebounds and three steals.
VCA (6-2) next plays La Verne Lutheran Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Seaside Sweet 16 Tournament
Palos Verdes 50, Righetti 46
SEASIDE — Natalie Garcia led Righetti with 12 points, and Alex Paquet had 10 for the Warriors, who came up just short. Righetti will play for third place at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Pioneer Valley Christmas Break Tournament
Santa Maria 3, Woodlake 0
Johnny Santos scored the first two goals for the Saints, and Axel Castaneda had the last one in this tournament game. Goalkeeper Osvaldo Andrade notched the shutout.
Men's basketball
Hancock Holiday Classic
Hancock 75, Merritt 62
This game was close for the first 31:30. During the last 8:30, it was not close.
Carlos Harrison scored at the 4:53 mark of the second half. Joshua Hall scored with 26.7 seconds left. That was it for the Thunderbirds' scoring the last 8:30.
Diego Lucas nailed a shot at the free throw line at the 8:11 mark of the second half to put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 59-58, and Hancock finished with a 16-4 run.
Most of what Hancock did down the stretch worked. Next to nothing Merritt did during that time succeeded.
Mike Mensah scored eight points during the Hancock run, and Lucas had five.
Mensah made two fouls shots at the 4:43 mark then nailed a 3-pointer to put Hancock up by double digits, 72-60, with 3:14 left.
Mensah finished with a game high 20 points. Lucas scored 14 points off the bench, and Gabrys Sadaunykas, Trenton Mitchell and Spirit Ricks all had nine in balanced Hancock scoring.
Sherab Nyima led Merritt with 18 points, Dyan Molden scored 12 and Jamoni Barber had 10.
Hancock will play Palomar at 5 p.m. Saturday in another tournament game.