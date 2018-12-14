Boys basketball
Carpinteria Tournament
Santa Maria 79, Fillmore 56
Thomas Segel popped in 25 points, Jon Garcilazo scored 18 and the Saints (5-5) beat the Flashes (6-7) at Carpintria High School for their second win in as many games at this tournament.
The Saints 49 points in the first half and knocked down 14 3-pointers in the game.
Pablo Rivera scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds for Santa Maria. Sly Espinoza and Kobey Paellan scored eight points apeice. Austin Peinado snared 10 rebounds.
"We came out with a lot of energy tonight and played good team basketball," Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate said in an email.
Santa Maria will play Ojai Thacher at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carpinteria in a pool semifinal.
Valley Christian Academy 39, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 36
The Lions (3-3, 1-1) edged first-year Coast Valley League member San Luis Obispo Classical Academy in a CVL game at the San Luis Obispo school.
Jamin Magness scored 13 points for VCA, Richard Matias added 12 and Andrew Sparlin had eight.
Girls basketball
Mustang Classic
Righetti 58, San Francisco Mission 30
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors (3-2) broke the game open with 21 points in the second quarter and rolled to a tournament win at Lincoln High School.
Paityn Persson led Righetti with 14 points. Alijah Paquet put in 11.
Valley Christian 38, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 12
Maley DeBernardi and Lindsay Mikkelson both had a double-double as the Lions (4-1, 2-0) eased to a Coast Valley League win over the Grizzlies at first-year CVL member San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
De Bernardi racked up 11 points and 10 steals. Mikkelson amassed 10 points and 11 steals.
Grace Cose pulled down 11 rebounds, and Jenna Mason scored eight points for the Lions (4-1, 2-0).
Men's basketball
Los Angeles Southwest Classic
Hancock 75, Santa Ana College 69
LOS ANGELES — The Bulldogs (9-2) built a 47-21 halftime lead then squeezed out a win over the Dons for their second win in as many games at the tournament at Los Angeles Southwest College.
Reserve Mike Mensah led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Hancock College starters Spirit Ricks and Glenn Jordan added 17 and 16 points respectively.
Santa Ana's Jared Springer led all scorers with 19 points.
Hancock will play host L.A. Southwest at 7 p.m. Saturday night.