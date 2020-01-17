Basketball: Knights rebound, pull past Mission Prep 54-45 in Mountain League game

St. Joseph defeated Mission Prep 54-45 in a Mountain League boys basketball game Friday night.
The Knights got back on track in Mountain League play with a win over the Royals Friday night at home.
St. Joseph had to work for the win. The Knights were down 10-8 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 21 at the break.
Mission Prep then outscored St. Joseph 15-12 in the third quarter to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Knights outscored the Royals 21-9 in the final frame.
St. Joseph forward Sam Bazunga scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Jincho Rivera led the Knights in scoring with 16 points. Steven Vasquez knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Angel Ortiz added 10 points for the Knights, scoring seven in the fourth quarter.
Assani Berkeley led the Royals with 16 points, scoring seven in the first quarter. Carlton Brown III and Bryce Hilton added eight points apiece.
The Knights are now 16-4 overall and 2-1 in league play after suffering a Mountain League loss at Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, falling 65-56.
Mission Prep falls to 11-9 overall and 2-3 in league.
The Knights play Renaissance Academy on Saturday at the ML King Showdown at Pasadena High. They then resume league play against Paso Robles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Morro Bay 78, Santa Maria 74
The first-place Pirates (14-8, 6-0), with two made free throws in the last 30 seconds, salted away an Ocean League win at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym, and the hard-luck Saints (8-13, 0-5) took their third league loss by four points or less.
Jon Garcilazo tossed in 36 points for the Saints. He made eight 3's and grabbed eight rebounds. Justin Gutierrez made four 3's en route to scoring 14 points for Santa Maria, and Daisean Leekins had seven points and seven rebounds.
Orcutt Academy 68, Valley Christian 47
Aidan Carroll scored 17 points, Elijah Stephenson put in 16 and the Spartans (11-9) rolled to a non-league win at Valley Christian Academy.
Cameron Carpenter scored nine points for Orcutt. Gavin Edick led the Lions (5-7) with 16 points.
Pioneer Valley 57, Templeton 52
Ebba Tefera led balanced Pioneer Valley scoring with 12 points and the Panthers (3-15, 2-4) won an Ocean League game for the second straight time, this time at home.
Christian Morin scored 10 points for the Panthers, and Marc Cabeliza and Nate Trevino both had eight.
Arroyo Grande 92, Righetti 61
The Eagles (17-4, 3-0) beat the Warriors (5-14, 1-2) in a Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande's James Gymnasium.
After scoring 25 against St. Joseph, Robert Hutchens had 30 points against the Warriors. Gage Gomez added 26 for the Eagles.
Isaiah Tell led the Warriors with 19 points and Jackson Moore added 12 as Canaan Reynolds chipped in 11 for Righetti.
Boys soccer
Santa Maria 1, Pioneer Valley 0
The Saints (11-2-1, 4-1) edged the Panthers (11-3-1, 2-3) in a crosstown rivalry Mountain League game at Pioneer Valley.
St. Joseph 2, Mission Prep 2 (4-3 St. Joseph, shootout)
The Knights (4-11-2, 3-2) edged the Royals in the shootout stage at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Both teams scored a goal in overtime. The Royals led 1-0 at halftime.
Girls soccer
Santa Maria 1, Templeton 0
The Saints (4-11-2, 3-2) edged the Eagles in an Ocean League game at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports