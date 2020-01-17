Basketball: Knights rebound, pull past Mission Prep 54-45 in Mountain League game

St. Joseph defeated Mission Prep 54-45 in a Mountain League boys basketball game Friday night.

The Knights got back on track in Mountain League play with a win over the Royals Friday night at home.

St. Joseph had to work for the win. The Knights were down 10-8 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 21 at the break.

Mission Prep then outscored St. Joseph 15-12 in the third quarter to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Knights outscored the Royals 21-9 in the final frame.

St. Joseph forward Sam Bazunga scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

Jincho Rivera led the Knights in scoring with 16 points. Steven Vasquez knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Angel Ortiz added 10 points for the Knights, scoring seven in the fourth quarter.

Assani Berkeley led the Royals with 16 points, scoring seven in the first quarter. Carlton Brown III and Bryce Hilton added eight points apiece.

The Knights are now 16-4 overall and 2-1 in league play after suffering a Mountain League loss at Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, falling 65-56.