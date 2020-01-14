Basketball: Arroyo Grande pulls away from St. Joseph in back-and-forth Mountain League clash

Arroyo Grande led for much of the first half.

St. Joseph then tightened up the score and took the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Arroyo Grande, though, had the last laugh.

In a stirring back-and-forth Mountain League basketball game between the Knights and Eagles in Arroyo Grande, the Eagles caught up and passed the Knights in the final frame to score a pivotal 65-56 Mountain League win over the Knights.

Robert Hutchens was on fire for the Eagles, knocking down four 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 25 points in the win.

+23 Photos: St. Joseph travels to Arroyo Grande to take on Eagles Arroyo Grande pulled past and beat St. Joseph in a Mountain League boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

"I didn't feel really confident coming into this one, I normally don't play very well against St. Joe's," Hutchens said afterwards. "I didn't have a great shooting night against Mission, so I thought statistically the odds were in my favor tonight."

The senior helped the Eagles move to 16-4 overall and 2-0 in league. Hutchens used a mix of spot-up three-point shooting and nifty moves off the dribble to maneuver around the St. Joseph defense.

+5 Basketball: Morin, Tefera and Arriola help Pioneer Valley cruise past Santa Maria for first Ocean League win Any win over a Santa Maria team, Pioneer Valley senior point guard Christian Morin said Tuesday night, is a big one. Morin spoke after the Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat their crosstown rival, 65-44, at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym.